Key figures from Rotherham United's most recent accounts
Figures covering the 2023/24 campaign that began with Matt Taylor occupying the hot-seat and finished with Steve Evans in charge show that the club's salary costs were £12.9 million.
That was a rise of £2.6m on the previous year when the Millers managed to survive in the second tier.
Rotherham made an operating loss of £1.7m on a turnover of £19.2m – up from £15.7m – that included £2.5m of player trading.
The accounts were published on Monday by Companies House and some of the key elements up to the year ending June 30 2024 were:
– An increase in central funding (TV income) to £9.2m from £8.5m
– A rise in season-ticket sales, gate receipts and prize money to £2.9m from £2.6m
– Administration outgoings increasing to £4.5m from £2.1m, mainly due to restructuring and utility costs and pitch repairs.
– Season-ticket sales reaching 6,711
– Commercial income going up from £3.1m to £3.2m
– Merchandising generating £836,000, up from £830,00
– An average league home attendance of 10,677
The playing trading involved the sales of Ben Wiles to Huddersfield Town, Viktor Johansson to Stoke City and Georgie Kelly to Carlisle United.
Rotherham had released some of the figures in an advance statement last Friday when they also revealed that this season's League One playing budget is their biggest ever in the third tier.
They said it was almost 50 per cent higher than when they were last at the level, under Paul Warne, in 2021/22.
A message to fans on their website stated: “Despite the loss – and largely thanks to your support and that of our chairman through his own personal investment and that of ASD Holdings – the club continues to be financially sustainable in an increasingly volatile industry. We can reaffirm to our supporters that the chairman's and board’s desire to succeed burns as brightly as ever.”