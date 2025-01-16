RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024 : g

​​ROTHERHAM United thought he was worth waiting for.

They thought he was worth breaking their transfer record for. It wasn't an easy task to bring Christ Tiehi to AESSEAL New York Stadium

He was a French-born Slovan Liberec player in the Czech Republic and a work permit wasn't quickly come by.

“It's the most difficult, complicated situation I've ever been involved in,” said then-manager Matt Taylor.

Eventually the deal was done, with the Millers paying a bit more than they'd invested in their previously most expensive player, Freddie Ladapo.

Tiehi's stay proved to be relatively fleeting and last week, only halfway through his three-year contract, he left to move to Hungary where European Union visas aren't an issue like they are in Brexit Britain and he can live with his family once more.

Was he good? Was he very good? Was he exceptional? Was he not that good at all?

In my view, he could be all of the first three at times, yet he departs with a number of supporters thinking he was more of the fourth.

He was a bit of an enigma, was Christ.

The engine purred, he covered the ground, the limbs moved smoothly and lithely, he was comfortable in possession, he was a physical unit who could stop opposition attacks and spark Rotherham ones.

But. There was always a but. Was there always a bit more to give that wasn't being given? Was he an extremely gifted midfielder who too often gave the impression of playing within himself?

Already there are too many questions in this article and there were too many about him.

‘He's a box-to-box midfielder in the Patrick Vieira mould. He's so accomplished on the ball and he took responsibility from day one despite being a new player in a new country.’

High praise indeed about a previous loan spell in this country from a Wigan Athletic journalist doing me a favour with a ‘what we can expect’ piece to mark the player's arrival in S60.

Tiehi let nobody down when he played but maybe the stay of a record signing should live longer in the memory than his will.

He made 57 appearances and scored two goals. He hardly ever dipped below a 6 in the ratings but, for someone of his ability, there weren't enough 8s.

Of those 57 appearances, none vividly stand out. I do recall a cracking New York last-minute equaliser against Ipswich Town, mind.

I rated him, but – there was always a but – I understand why some people didn't.