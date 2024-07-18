Josh Kayode in talks as clubs vie for the Rotherham United attacker's signature
The 24-year-old is seeking to kick-start his career after two injury-hit years and is a wanted man as he enters the final year of his Millers contract.
“There are talks going on with two or three clubs interested in ‘JJ’,” manager Steve Evans said. “He probably needs that fresh start.”
Dublin-raised Kayode came through Rotherham's youth ranks after leaving Ireland as a teenager and has gone on to make 38 appearances, scoring three goals.
However, he has never nailed down a first-team starting role and the last two seasons have brought loan spells at MK Dons and Carlisle United and knee, quad and shoulder issues.
He returned for pre-season training in excellent shape and struck twice in a 7-0 friendly win over non-league Parkgate before showing up well on the club's boot camp north of the border.
“He's got himself really fit,” Evans said. “He was at the top end of the running charts in Scotland. He's in a really good place.”
Speaking on Tuesday about negotiations over a sale, the boss added: “I've left JJ and his representatives and (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott to tell me where that's going to land over the next four or five days.”
Kayode has long been a coveted player. Evans tried to sign him when he was managing Stevenage while former Millers chief Paul Warne said the centre-forward attracted more enquiries than anyone else in the squad.
Last summer, Carlisle United and Barnsley were ready to pay Rotherham six-figure fees for his services but he rejected a permanent move to either and went on loan to the Cumbrians instead.
He has been named in the squad for Saturday’s friendly at Spalding United.