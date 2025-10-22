Josh Benson accepts the congratulations of his Rotherham United teammates after his goal at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TO say he isn't spending time honing them quite as much as he'd like, Josh Benson still takes a pretty mean free-kick.

The crossbar he smacked from 25 yards out at Mansfield Town late last month ago is still rattling and he followed up that spectacular effort by bagging his first Rotherham United goal with the winner at Northampton Town from similar range ten days ago.

How the midfielder would love another when the Millers head to his former club, Barnsley, for a South Yorkshire showdown at Oakwell this Saturday.

“I used to practise loads, but recently I haven't practised that much because I've had the sore ankle from the Bradford City game (October 2),” he said. “I used to do more when I was younger. I'm always confident in those situations.

“I always do a little bit after training – shooting and things like that – but sometimes I'm trying to look after my legs. I find it rewarding when the work comes off in a game.”

The 25-year-old, who has Premier League experience with Burnley, is taking to life in S60 after joining the club in July following his release by the Tykes.

He arrived with a chequered fitness record and sat out games earlier in the campaign because of injury, but has become a key player in recent weeks and done as much as anyone to spark a four-match unbeaten streak.

“I've loved every minute of being here,” he said. “The changing room is brilliant, it's a good bunch of lads. The gaffer and coaching staff have been brilliant with me and have helped me out. I know they support me and I want to impact games and win them games.”

Matt Hamshaw's newly-assembled side struggled for consistent results before accelerating their progress as summer gave way to autumn and Benson is looking higher than their present 16th place.

“Obviously, we started off not great,” he said. “Things weren't really going our way. We've just got to control our controllables and keep going forward and doing our thing.

“There's still loads of games to play and we're getting confidence with every game. We're starting to get players back (from injury), key players. We know we've got good players, we know we can do it. We do it on the training ground, it's just about sticking together and doing it on a matchday.”

The Essex-born former Arsenal youngster is out to hit top form against Barnsley where, during his four-year stay, his talent was never in doubt but his durability was.

“To spend all that time out with injuries and niggles and things like that was horrible,” he said. “Now I'm feeling good. I've just got to make sure I'm looking after my body well.

“I'm still not 100 per cent yet – not that I'm carrying anything, I'm just getting my match fitness in – and I know I can do more. I just want to get even more of the ball and start dominating games. I'm getting confidence in my body by playing week in, week out.”

Meanwhile, he thought back to that curling thing of beauty against Northampton: “Yeah, I was confident before I took it,” he said. ”I thought: ‘I like the look of this.’ Luckily enough, it went in.

But, really, there was no luck about it at all.

Benson isn't arrogant but he's a player who's keenly aware of his dead-ball prowess.

“No,” he grinned. “No, there wasn't.”