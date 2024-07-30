Jack Holmes in first-half action for Rotherham United at Grimsby Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans was booked and Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice.

Somehow, it seemed apt and satisfying.

Less of the former and more of the latter will do Rotherham United just fine once the action begins for real on August 10 opening day.

Here, the League One Millers were at Grimsby Town from the division below for their penultimate friendly and drawing for the second time in their pre-season campaign.

Evans took a yellow card in the first half for letting the referee know a little too strongly what he thought about an industrial challenge on his latest new boy, Jack Holmes.

By then the home team had taken an early lead and the Millers had responded soon afterwards through their marquee summer signing.

Clarke-Harris, playing in only his second match following an injury, demonstrated the instinct and positioning of a former winner of the third tier's golden boot, directing a lovely 13th-minute header past Jordan Wright from Joe Hungbo's corner.

It was the perfect response to the Mariners' third-minute opener, drilled home by Harvey Rodgers moments after Cameron Dawson had saved at his near post from Charles Vernon.

On a warm east-coast evening only a few hundred yards from the Cleethorpes beach, the visitors began to assert control and were the better side up to the break.

Clarke-Harris made his presence felt again not long after the half-hour mark, nodding down the ball to Harry Kite in front of goal.

Sadly, the trialist's finish was as high as his surname and a golden chance went begging.

Ten minutes after the restart, Evans' men went ahead.

The wing threat of Hungbo has been growing with every game and he drove from the left flank into the penalty area where he was felled by Lewis Cass.

Clarke-Harris shaped to go for power from the spot and then applied a calm, low finish to double his and his team's total.

Dawson kept the advantage intact with a sharp from Matthew Carson after a cleverly-worked free-kick before Liam Kelly shot wastefully wide at the other end.

A raft of substitutions saw Shaun McWilliams make his Rotherham debut following a groin issue and he eased his way back with half an hour of action.

As the light reduced so, too, did the rate of chances in a workout that was worthwhile for both teams.

There was a late kick in the teeth for the Millers when a free-kick wasn't cleared and Cameron Gardner knocked in an equaliser.

Meanwhile, the manager is less combustible than in his first spell in charge a decade ago. But still combustible.

The memory of him fuming after that foul on Holmes lingered: out of the dugout, being booed by the opposition fans, eye to eye with the man in the middle.

No such thing as a friendly for Evans.

Grimsby (4-1-4-1): Jordan Wright, Lewis Cass, Harvey Rodgers, Cameron McJannet, Matt Carson (Denver Hume 74); Evan Khouri; Cameron Gardner, George McEachran, Kieran Green (Callum Ainley 66), Charles Vernam (Henry Brown 78); Donovan Wilson (Tyrell Warren 75). Subs not used: Jake Eastwood, Harvey Cribb, Grayson Giles, Charlie Clements.

Rotherham (4-4-1-1): Cameron Dawson; Alex MacDonald (Cameron Humphreys 80), Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James; Jack Holmes (Sam Nombe 80), Christ Tiehi (Sean McWilliams 66), Liam Kelly (Joe Powell 66), Joe Hungbo (Cohen Bramall 80); Harry Kite (trialist) (Tobias Liversidge, trialist, 66); Jonson Clarke-Harris (Asapa Osong 66). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Jordan Hugill.

Goals: Rodgers 3, Gardner 87 (Grimsby); Clarke-Harris 13, pen 55 (Rotherham).

Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham).