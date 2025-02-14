Rotherham United hitman Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United fans will see a new lightweight Jonson Clarke-Harris when the striker returns from injury, says manager Steve Evans.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing is on the verge of full fitness after missing the last six matches with a calf problem and could make his comeback tomorrow at Reading.

The former League One Golden Boot winners has shed the pounds during his recovery in his bid to find his best form after a disappointing start to his second spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need more from him and he knows that we need more from him,” said Evans this morning.

Rotherham United hitman Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“That's the most important thing with footballers at all levels: do they understand a bit more is needed? Jonno accepts that.

“You'll see a lighter, leaner, fitter Jonson. He's worked really hard in the last four or five weeks. We've driven him, he's driven himself.”

Clarke-Harris and fellow attacker Mallik Wilks, who has been out since February 1 with a groin issue, are back working with their teammates at Roundwood and are hoping to be in the party that travels to Reading this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll decide today whether they can be involved,” Evans said. “They've been training on the grass for a week now. They were out with the main group yesterday and they will be again today before we board the coach for Reading.”

The Rotherham boss says the Clarke-Harris situation reminds of how he once helped Chris Wood who is now among the top scorers in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

The centre-forward was a Leeds United when the Scot left New York and became manager at Elland Road in 2015.

“I can see similarities with Chris,” Evans said. “When I first arrived at Leeds, I told him he was a little bit ‘podgy’. He took it in the right spirit and said he'd do something about it. Jonno's done that here in the last month or so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss described the arrival of Clarke-Harris as the ‘League One coup of the summer transfer window’ but since then there have been only seven goals in 21 outings for the former Peterborough United hot-shot.

The Millers have five other injured players – Sean Raggett, Shaun McWilliams, Alex MacDonald, Dan Gore and Josh Kayode – and none are expected to feature at Reading, although frontman Kayode has an outside chance of making the squad.