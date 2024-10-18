Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United at Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury last weekend.

Manager Steve Evans, whose side face Wrexham at AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend, expects to be without the summer signing until the middle of next month.

“I think he's going to be about three weeks,” he told the Advertiser this morning. “It's a blow.

“The good thing about Jonson is that he's a quick healer and he'll want to be out there again as soon as he can.”

Clarke-Harris sustained the damage in the act of scoring at Peterborough United, taking his tally to four goals in his last eight outings.

“We have identified the moment he does it,” Evans said. “It's when he stretches to hit the ball with such power. It's on his opposite leg, his standing leg. He's putting some power through that when he strikes the ball.”

The boss delivered better news on missing men Liam Kelly (groin) and Sean Raggett (knee), who have been out of action for six weeks and four weeks respectively, saying both were in the frame for tomorrow's League One clash.

“Sean has been out training and so has Liam. Liam is probably a step nearer than Sean. He took part in a practice match on Monday and was really good, so that's a positive. Sean's slightly behind that but in contention for tomorrow.

He says that Kelly came through a practice match on Monday with no ill effects.

“Liam has been out training and so has Sean,” he said. “Liam is probably a step nearer than Sean.

“Both are available. Liam is probably 8/10 ready. Sean is feeling a little niggle here and there. We have to be careful with him. But if he has to be in the line-up, he's in the line-up.”

Rotherham will look to increase the cardiovascular fitness of Clarke-Harris – who missed a most of pre-season with a calf issue – while he's out of the first-team picture

“He'd already done a lot of cardio work,” Evans said. “I've had a meeting with the medical team about stepping that up further.

“Because he's out of the team, it gives us an opportunity to enhance that. He was getting nearer to where we wanted him to be. He'd gone from 5/6 out of 10 to up to 8.”