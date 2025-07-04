Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United today parted company with Jonson Clarke-Harris as the striker left the club by mutual consent.

The centre-forward was described as "the League One coup of the transfer window" by then-manager Steve Evans when he arrived last summer after leaving Peterborough United.

But the move hasn't worked out and in an injury-hit season last term he scored only eight goals.

He was on substantial wages at AESSEAL New York Stadium and had a year left on his contract so Rotherham will have had to reach a financial settlement with the 30-year-old to ease his passage through the exit door.

New manager Matt Hamshaw had informed the attacker – who won two third-tier Golden Boots with Posh – several weeks ago that he wasn't in his thinking for the forthcoming campaign.

The initial plan was to send Clarke-Harris out on loan but that idea has been superseded by this afternoon's announcement.

The player, who hadn't been taking part in pre-season training with the Millers, is now a free agent and seeking fresh employment elsewhere.