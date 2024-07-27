Jonson Clarke-Harris makes his first pre-season appearance for Rotherham United against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE started him straight away in pre-season's toughest friendly and he gave him the armband.

Manager Steve Evans was making it clear what he thinks about Rotherham United's marquee summer signing, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The striker hadn't played since his arrival because of an injury yet as soon as he was fit he was plunged into the action against South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

It was obvious, too, what Millers fans think about the man who has two League One golden boots to his credit judging by the resounding reception the player's name generated when it was announced over the PA system just before kick-off.

Rotherham, having fought back from going a goal down, were looking good for a 1-1 draw until the dying minutes when they conceded again and gave up their unbeaten pre-season record.

Early on, Clarke-Harris was a spectator as the Blades, who were a Premier League outfit last season, dominated against third-tier opposition.

Dillon Phillips had already saved at full stretch from Gustavo Hamer when Chris Wilder's men took a tenth-minute lead, Vini Souza heading home from Andre Brooks' corner.

Soon afterwards, former Rotherham loanee Kieffer Moore went close when he was played in by the scorer as the Blades broke at pace.

The Millers had won four and drawn one of their five previous friendlies but this was a completely different test as they faced a league side for the first time.

Moore's header from Brooks' supply came back off the post before Oli Barblaster was lucky to stay on the field following a late challenge on Sam Nombe.

Joe Rafferty, who was close to the incident, was fuming and had to be restrained, and the Millers had reason to feel further aggrieved just past the half-hour mark when it was Arblaster who cleared Sean Raggett's header off the line.

It was a rare opportunity for the home team and, at the other end, O'Hare fluffed his lines and shot tamely at Phillips when he should have doubled the visitors' advantage.

Evans shuffled his pack for the second half, making four substitutions, and there was an instant pay-off as Rotherham equalised within three minutes of the restart.

Trialist Jack Holmes delivered a cross dripping with danger into the penalty area and fellow sub Joe Hungbo applied a clinical finish at the far post in front of the North Stand.

Holmes' shirt had no name or number on the back but his sharpness was making the introductions for him as drove at speed at the heart of the Blades backline and won himself a free-kick and a round of New York applause.

The Millers were applying themselves much better in the second half and, with the Blades not quite the same threat as earlier, the contest evened out.

Neither side really looked like winning the match in the closing stages until Phillips failed to hang on to Sydie Peck's shot and Louis Marsh put away the rebound.

Clarke-Harris had departed at half-time after easing himself back into the frame and missed the best of the Millers action.This was a decent day for Rotherham. There will be better ones for him.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Cameron Humphreys, Sean Raggett (Joe Powell 80), Zak Jules (Joe Hungbo H-T, Cohen Bramall (Reece James H-T); Joe Rafferty (Tobias Liversidge, trialist, 80)., Ollie Rathbone (Alex MacDonald 74), Christ Tiehi (Hakeem Odoffin 69); Sam Nombe (Liam Kelly H-T; Jordan Hugill (Esapa Osong 69), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jack Holmes, trialist, H-T). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Shaun McWilliams.

Sheffield United (4-2-3-1): Adam Davies; Jamie Shackleton (Femi Seriki 19), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sydie Peck 69), Jack Robinson Sam McCallum; Vini Souza (Sai Sachdev 80), Oli Arblaster (Andre Dozzell H-T); Andre Brooks (Auston Trusty 74), Callum O'Hare (Rhian Brewster 69), Gustavo Hamer (Anis Slimane H-T); Kieffer Moore (Louie Marsh 80). Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Sam Curtis, Harry Boyes, Owen Hampson, Harrison Burrows.

Goals: Souza 10, Marsh 88 (Sheffield United); Hungbo 48 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).