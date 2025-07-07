The wages had been big, the talk even bigger, the impact too small.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United at former club Peterborough United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FOR a few tantalising seconds, it looked like everything might be starting to come good.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris took possession, deftly side-stepped an opponent and then smashed the ball past the goalkeeper with something more akin to thunderbolt than shot.

In that kind of form for Rotherham United, 'JCH' might indeed have turned out to be the League One coup of last year's summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But so much power had run through his leg that he'd damaged his hamstring in the act of scoring against former team Peterborough United in October and he had to curtail his celebration to receive treatment.

The striker was out again, one of several injury absences that blighted his return to AESSEAL New York Stadium. The 30-year-old never truly got going in his second coming as a Miller, a spell that was terminated this week by a mutually-agreed, premature exit.

Rotherham had agreed a hefty pay packet to land him following his release by Posh. Steve Evans had wanted the deal done early in the off-season and you could understand the then-manager's thinking.

For several years elsewhere, the centre-forward had been a guarantee of goals. This wasn't just a signing, it was a statement of intent, designed to make rival third-tier rival clubs take notice and tempt other potential recruits to choose AESSEAL New York as their next home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It worked in as much as the arrivals came thick and fast, it failed in as much as the player didn't deliver on his boss's extravagant claim.

The words about the ‘League One coup’ et cetera rang ever more hollow as the 2024/25 League One campaign progressed.

Eight goals – seven in the league and one in the Vertu Trophy, across 33 appearances in all – was a paltry total for a player with Clarke-Harris's CV. And only four of them came in open play.

Having picked up a calf issue in pre-season, he was back in action by opening day when he performed poorly in an all-round sub-par team display in a defeat at Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pattern was set: JCH was playing but at nowhere near the level that had seen him spark his career into life with a prolific season at Bristol Rovers and then burnish his reputation with a goal-laden spell at Posh that included two third-tier 'Golden Boot' awards.

He had tree-trunk legs and always appeared to be carrying too much timber. The sharpness he was striving for as he played catch-up with his fitness never materialised.

His first stint at the club had come a decade earlier and he was already at New York by the time of Paul Warne's appointment to the hot-seat. The boss, all about the ‘team’, the ‘we’, the ‘us’, didn't see a role for an individual who, as a player, was all about the ‘me’.

Cutting to the here and now, the present manager, a Warne lieutenant back in those days, harboured the same view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told him what I felt and that he probably wouldn't fit into my plans," Matt Hamshaw said. “That doesn't mean he's a bad player, it just means I want different things from my strikers.”

After assuming control at the end of March, Hamshaw never started the frontman in the remaining eight games of last term.

As someone with ‘main man’ syndrome on the pitch, Clarke-Harris was surprisingly engaging off it. He was amiable and quirky, not scared to open up with the media, an endearing mix of self-worth and self-deprecation that manifested itself as confidence rather than arrogance.

I thought he'd be hard work and a bit ‘gangsta’; instead, he was enjoyable company and full of touchingly-expressed love for his family. He was a regular visitor to the interview room at Roundwood and a welcome one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham got him too early in his career and then too late. Rovers and Peterborough saw the best of him, the Millers never did.

During that startling year with the Gas in 2019/20, he lined up against Warne's men at the Memorial Stadium.

Three minutes after the break, he controlled the ball on the halfway line, left Clark Robertson trailing with a sharp turn, ate up the ground with an injection of pace and produced an emphatic finish from just outside he penalty area to win the match for the home team.

That speed had gone by the time he came back to S60, along with much of the mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his one season as a Miller again, he was unlucky with injuries. However, the thought pervaded that maybe he could have put more into shedding a few pounds and improving his conditioning.

Clarke-Harris was made captain – the decision being played out to televised fanfare – which always seemed a strange choice. Playing for yourself is no bad thing for a striker but not a quality that befits someone wearing the armband.

From Leicester, he'd settled in Rotherham, living with his partner and son on a quiet street in Wickersley where Clarke-Harris Junior attended the local comprehensive school.

It looks like Pendikspor, of Turkey's second division, will be his new home. Rovers were eyeing a return for their former hero but it appears that they were keener on the idea than he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Millers departure came at a price, yet not one as high as it might have been. With a year left on his lucrative deal, he received a financial settlement, but head of recruitment Rob Scott, who led the negotiating, drove a hard bargain on the club's behalf.

Hamshaw advised the player in May to find a new club and the ‘parting of the ways’ announcement came on Friday, with both parties wishing the other well.

The wages had been big, the talk even bigger, the impact too small.

The man with the Golden Boots was an £8,000-a-week gamble that didn't pay off.