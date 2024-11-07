Rotherham United defender Joe Rafferty. Picture: Jim Brailsford

WIN and he doesn't get too high.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lose and he tries not to get too low.

Joe Rafferty came to Rotherham United in the summer with League One promotion on his mind, having just achieved that feat with previous club Portsmouth.

A frustrating start to the season following last term's Championship relegation has left the Millers playing catch-up with the play-off contenders, but the new boy believes that if everyone stays calm the club can still gatecrash the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United defender Joe Rafferty. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I'm sure things will turn around,” the right-back said. “Things change so quickly in football.

“You go from getting a couple of wins and climbing a lot of places up the table to a couple of defeats and you're the worst team in the world.

“As players, we stay level-headed with it. We'll gradually move up this table.”

Rotherham find themselves in 14th spot, six points away from the play-off mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next chance to improve on that comes on Friday night when they head to Barnsley who have won only once on their own turf in the league this term but are in eighth place on the back of having the division's best away record.

Rafferty wasn't a Miller last year yet he knows from experience that negativity can linger after a poor previous campaign.

“It happens sometimes on the back of a bad season,” he said. “It was similar to my first year at Portsmouth. There was a bit of a hangover there with the club having been stuck in League One for so long.

The Liverpudlian is targeting victory at Oakwell to lift the mood and make it two league wins in succession following the October 26 triumph over Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fans are good,” he said. “At the start of the season, there was a buzz about the place, then it's up to us to add to that buzz and give them something to really be excited about.

“We've done it in parts but, overall, we haven't done it enough. The table doesn't lie.

“We're still gelling. You haven't seen the best of us yet. We'll stick by each other and hopefully we'll get more good results.”

Rafferty began his career with Rochdale before moving to Preston North End and then Portsmouth and has no regrets about choosing Rotherham as his next home following two seasons at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been good to get myself back up north,” said the 31-year-old. “It was the right opportunity for me, coming here. I had a few offers on the table quite early doors.

“It was just about picking what was best for me and my family. This definitely was. I stand by that now even though we haven't got off to a flyer.”

The defender is one of 14 signings made by manager Steve Evans and always suspected it would take time for a squad with so many new faces to come together.

“I saw a few bits in the summer,” he said. “People get carried away when you do your business early. and say: ‘These are going to be league winners.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It never works like that. We always knew Birmingham would be the standout team in the division because of the way they've spent and the size of the club they are.

“We haven't been as good as we can be, we know we can be a lot better and I genuinely think that we will be a lot better.”

The full-back won promotion from League Two with Rochdale, went up from the third tier in 2023/24 with Portsmouth and hasn't given up on crowning his first year in South Yorkshire with a hat-trick.

“I'm hoping for more of the same from last season,” he said. “It's like a bit of an addiction when you have a little taste of it.

“It was the second time I'd been promoted and I want another one before the end of my career. We've got a good enough group here to go on and achieve something.”