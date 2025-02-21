Rotherham United defender Joe Rafferty. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JOE Rafferty opened up on Rotherham United's dressing-room derby angst as he admitted that he and his teammates owe the club's fans a performance in tomorrow's South Yorkshire showdown with Barnsley.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-back was part of the team that barely competed as they fell to a 2-0 Friday-night defeat in the reverse fixture at Oakwell in November.

The Millers squad had to run a gauntlet of abuse from their own supporters as they trooped off the pitch at the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was tough," Rafferty told the Advertiser. "We sat in the changing room for quite a while all saying our piece. I was quite vocal.

"It's not nice, it feels terrible as a player when your own fans turn on you. But the fans have a right to have a moan.

"It's a derby game, you've been beaten and the performance hasn't been great. You have to use that to put a bit of fire in your belly.

"Fans everywhere are the same. I support Liverpool. Sometimes I think they're the worst team in the world, the following week they put on a performance and I love them again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley head to AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow and the 31-year-old views the League One clash as a chance for redemption.

He has called on the team to start quickly in the 12.30pm kick-off, saying: "We've got to get the supporters behind us from the first kick and header."

Rotherham are in 14th spot, three places behind the Tykes who have fallen away from play-off contention in recent weeks.

The visitors are poised to welcome back three players as centre-half Marc Roberts comes into contention following a three-match ban and midfielders Luca Connell and Adam Phillips are available after missing last week’s 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield Town.

********************

ONE TO WATCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davis Keillor-Dunn joined Barnsley from Mansfield Town in the summer for around £750,000 and has hit the target 12 times in 34 appearances. The attacking midfielder started out at Ross County and went on to play for Wrexham, Oldham Athletic, Burton Albion and then Mansfield. Now 27, he scored 22 goals to help fire the Stags to promotion from League Two last term.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: WLLLDL Barnsley: LLLDLL

After a 2-1 loss at Stockport on February 8, Barnsley were beaten 2-1 at Oakwell by Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

RECENT MATCHES

Nov 8 2024, League One: Barnsley 2 Millers 0

Apr 24 2021, Championship: Barnsley 1 Millers 0

Dec 29 2020, Championship: Millers 1 Barnsley 2

Michael Smith

Jan 28 2017, Championship: Millers 0 Barnsley 1

Aug 27 2016, Championship: Barnsley 4 Millers 0

Nov 19 2005, League One: Barnsley 1 Millers 1

Shaun Barker

Oct 25 2005, League One: Millers 0 Barnsley 1

OPPOSITION BOSS

Former midfielder Darrell Clarke cut his managerial teeth with Salisbury City and became boss of Bristol Rovers in 2014. The 46-year-old moved on to Walsall, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town before Barnsley appointed him in May. Rovers were relegated to the National League on his watch but he then took them to League One and also won a promotion to the third tier with Vale. He suffered the drop to League Two with Cheltenham.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Ollie Yates is in his ninth EFL season and last experience of Rotherham came in December 2021 when he refereed their 1-0 FA Cup second-round home win over National League Stockport County. The time before that was also in the FA Cup: the Millers' 3-1 first-round triumph at National League Maidenhead United in November 2019. This term, the Staffordshire official has shown 82 yellow cards and two reds in 17 matches.

THE ODDS

A Rotherham win is offered at 29/20 and a Barnsley victory at 7/4. A draw is 12/5. Sixty-three games between the clubs since 1919 have brought 20 wins for the Millers and 26 for the Tykes.