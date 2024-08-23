Rotherham United wide man Joe Hungbo. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ATTACKER Joe Hungbo has won his battle to be fit as Rotherham United head to Wycombe Wanderers seeking their first win of the new League One campaign.

The loan winger has been out since August 10 opening day with an ankle knock but should be in the squad for tomorrow's clash at Adams Park.

Speaking this morning, manager Steve Evans said: "He trained yesterday so he will travel."

Two more injured players, right-back Joe Rafferty (groin) and centre-half Sean Raggett (knee twist), are closing in on returns but are unlikely to be back until next week.

The former hasn't played since opening day while the latter missed last weekend's 0-0 league draw with Bristol Rovers and the midweek 2-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Mansfield Town.

“Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett will try to train today," Evans said. “When I say ‘try’, they are probably unlikely to complete the session. If they don't, they don't make the trip.

“We're talking days here. Raff is frustrated because his niggly groin is taking a bit longer than he expected. Sean has just felt his knee most of the week.”

Rotherham have a point from their first two league outings while Wycombe have yet to get off the mark.

Despite that, Evans is anticipating a tough test against the Chairboys who this week added Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys to their ranks on loan.

“They're big, strong, physical and have got a lot about them,” the boss said. “I like a lot of their players individually. We tried to sign one of two of them. They've made a really good signing in the boy, Humphreys.”

The new arrival could go straight into the side in place of Luke Leahy who picked up a knee injury in a Carabao Cup loss at Wimbledon on Tuesday night.