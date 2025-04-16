Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United had to fight off competition to land Matt Hamshaw as their new permanent boss, chairman Tony Stewart has revealed.

The former Millers coach this week accepted a three-year deal, two weeks after initially taking the job only until the end of the season.

There was interest from elsewhere in the 43-year-old's services before he decided to commit himself long term to his hometown side.

“Matt has had offers on the table from a number of clubs since he returned to Rotherham United,” Stewart said.

A three-time promotion-winner in a coaching capacity at AESSEAL New York Stadium during the reign of Paul Warne, Hamshaw spent nearly two and half years with Derby County before returning to S60.

He was offered the position on a full-time basis in the middle of last week, after three wins in his first three matches, and he and Stewart then ironed out the fine details before his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday.

The chairman said: “We were very much on the same page in discussions regarding where we see Rotherham United’s potential. It fills us with pride that someone from the town who understands the DNA of who we are will be leading us into our centenary year.

“We share a real excitement about what we can achieve together.”

Stewart sees parallels with Warne who had been the Millers' fitness coach before becoming manager in 2016 following the departure of Kenny Jackett.

“Matt is the kind of hard-working and heart-on-his-sleeve character that has historically enjoyed great success here,” he said.

“As we did with Paul Warne when he made the step up from the coaching ranks, we see great potential within him as a leader.”