Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans says he has received assurances from above that he will be allowed more time to turn around the fortunes of Rotherham United.

The Scot's first season since returning for a second spell in the hot-seat has been a disappointing one, leading to speculation that his job could be under threat.

But the man who won back-to-back promotions at AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago revealed this morning he still retains the support of club owner Tony Stewart.

When asked if he believed he'll be given the forthcoming summer to try to build a top-end League One squad for next term, he replied: “The chairman has told me that I will. He's always been a man I've known to be true to his word.”

With the present campaign entering its closing stages, Rotherham, who are at home to Crawley Town tomorrow, are in 14th spot, well below the play-off spot that Evans predicted on his arrival last April.

He admits the size of the task he took on, following the Millers' relegation from the Championship, is much bigger than he was anticipating.

The boss, who stressed that he understands the frustration of supporters, will hold a post-mortem with chairman Tony Stewart and the board at the close of 2024/25 proceedings.

“If you've had a poor season – and, by our standards, we've had a poor season – you have to analyse it,” he said.

“But if you're going through a dark tunnel on a train and it breaks down, you don't get off the train, do you? You fix the train and you move on.

“The football club is in great shape. The chairman and the Stewart family will always make sure of that. We need to make sure that we get the summer right.”

Injuries have hit Rotherham hard for much of the season and they have suffered again this week, with more men entering the treatment room.

“We've got 15/16 first-team players available for selection tomorrow, two of them goalkeepers,” Evans said.

Many fans voted with their feet and stayed away from the last home match, the clash with Wycombe Wanderers nine ten days ago when there were empty seats all around New York.

“I think they're entitled to be disappointed with the season, to be disappointed with certain performances and results,” the manager said.

“I have to focus on that as well but also on the positivity of some other performances, like the wins over Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Reading.”