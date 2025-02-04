Louie Sibley, one of three incomings for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DEADLINE Day brought one arrival and a million complaints.

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu came through the door – and no-one would argue against the loan acquisition of the midfielder with Premier League experience being a good one – but many fans wanted more.

The 30-year-old was signing number three of a January transfer window that had seen six players depart and the disparity in numbers has led to supporters' accusations of their club lacking ambition.

Lost in the mists of the last few months is the fact that the Millers are operating this season on the biggest playing budget they have ever had in League One.

The reasons for the lack of activity in the new year date back to how much business was done in the summer when manager Steve Evans was making 14 signings in his mission to build a squad that would challenge for the Championship.

It takes good money to get good players. No transfer fees were paid but wages were substantial and money accrued from sales helped to pay salaries.

Evans would have loved to have made more January signings, of course he would, but he'd said publicly for several weeks that three was a realistic figure and had spoken of the need to “balance the books”.

When the Advertiser asked him last week if that meant the books had been unbalanced, he gave this answer:

“There is no secret at Rotherham United that the Stewart family are the benefactors of this club. Without them, this club would not operate at the levels of the players and staff it has got.

“Our chairman has funded substantial losses. Losses can't continue to increase and increase and increase. The last two seasons in the Championship were very costly.

“We just have to manage where the budgets were at the start of the season and make sure they're akin to where we need to be going forward.”

Evans also spoke of chairman Tony Stewart being impatient to see money being spent on new-year recruitment.

That might have been more a case of the manager's enthusiasm for more signings spilling into an on-the-record utterance that didn't quite tally with the reality of the situation.

The Advertiser will be making a request for an interview with the chairman.

Of the six players who left, three were genuine first-team contenders: Christ Tiehi, Cohen Bramall and Jamie McCart. All three had expressed a desire to move on.

Two others, Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong, were loanees getting little game-time and the last was a young lad, Ciaran McGuckin, who needed development time out on loan.

Mpanzu could make his debut in Saturday's home clash with Shrewsbury Town. Also in the squad will be the other new boys, Louie Sibley and Dan Gore, both of whom have made encouraging initial impressions.

Three midfielders. Evans didn't get the striker he wanted, but has options up front. If there is an imbalance in the squad it is the lack of genuine cover in both full-back positions.

Rotherham might have been tempted to gamble had a promotion push materialised.

They're in 15th spot and while a play-off spot isn't beyond the realms of possibility it remains a long shot.

The odds on them being promoted or relegated are exactly the same, which tells you that the most likely prospect of all is a finish somewhere around mid-table.

January was a window when the focus was on clawing back a bit of money, not spending too much more.

Bear in mind the summer and the heavy outlay, when there was no Championship TV money to call on any longer.

There weren't a million complaints then.