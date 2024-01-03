BOSS Leam Richardson is hoping to act swiftly in the January transfer window as he battles against the injury crisis that is hitting Rotherham United's hopes of Championship survival.

The depleted Millers have picked up points in recent matches under their new head coach but remain stuck in the division's drop zone and have been unable to fill their nine-man bench.

They entered the New Year with eight potential first-teamers out of action and with only one fit recognised centre-half in Sean Morrison.

Richardson has been planning his recruitment strategy since his December 11 appointment as the successor to Matt Taylor and is hoping to welcome new arrivals sooner rather than later this month.

“I don't think there's room for any more people in the treatment room," he said. “It's important that we act accordingly and do our best, which I'm sure we will.”

With Rotherham in FA Cup action this week at Premier League Fulham, he has time to add to his squad before the next league match, the home clash with Stoke City on January 13.

Already, he has recalled right-back Peter Kioso from his loan at League One Peterborough United to boost the Millers' numbers.

Despite the urgency, Richardson says he has his eye on the long term as well the immediate future and won't be making any rash decisions.

“We'll be measured in terms of the direction in which the club wants to go and where it wants to be in one month's time, in six months' time, in two years' time,” he said.

The sidelined players are centre-back quartet Cameron Humphreys, Tyler Blackett, Grant Hall and Daniel Ayala, right-back Lee Peltier, wingers Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma and attacker Andre Green.

The boss, who admitted he wants to bring in a central defender, refused to say whether he was focusing on permanent or loan signings or both.

He also chose not to reveal whether he has been allocated money to spend on fees by chairman Tony Stewart