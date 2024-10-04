Jamie McCart in action at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE'S started every League One match for Rotherham United this season yet Jamie McCart is refusing to consider himself a first-team regular.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half's time with the Millers has finally come good after two tough seasons and he is a key figure for the man who took the hot-seat in April, Steve Evans.

But his experience of twice being discarded and sent out on loan by previous boss Matt Taylor means he won't be resting on his laurels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, it's good to be playing,” McCart said. “I don't take that for granted, though. A happy by-product of the last two years is that I don't take anything for granted.

Jamie McCart in action at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Every time I get selected it's brilliant and I give 100 per cent to try to stay in the team for the next game.

“I've really enjoyed coming back and getting an opportunity. That's all I ever asked for when I signed. Luckily, the gaffer has seen something in me and given me a chance. I just want to repay him every time I step on to the pitch.”

Having been brought to the club by Paul Warne from St Johnstone in the summer of 2022, the Scot found himself out of favour under Warne's successor and had loan spells at Leyton Orient and Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He reached the third-tier play-offs with the latter and sees a likeness to that team and Rotherham's line-up even though the Millers have yet to make the mark on the division that most people were expecting.

“Like that Barnsley side, we've got a lot of good individuals,” the 27-year-old said. “That Barnsley group had probably played together a wee bit longer. The players had gelled a wee bit more and there were partnerships there.

“There are similarities, but the league this year has a lot more competitiveness, with the teams that dropped down from the Championship – including us – and the teams that came up from League Two. It's much tougher and that's shown in the results. Anyone can beat anyone.”

His next taste of action is likely to come on Saturday when Rotherham return to home soil against Reading after two matches on their travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers' attacking statistics suggest that they should come good after a summer rebuild that saw 14 new arrivals at AESSEAL New York Stadium

“The full responsibility is on the players,” McCart said. “It's on us to turn the stats into results.

“It's a brand-new team and a new manager as well. You need to try to gel. Injuries have disrupted our flow. I think there have been quite a few good performances that haven't turned into good enough results.

“The gaffer has pinpointed reasons for that. I'm quite confident that we will get there.”