Jamie Lindsay ... the midfielder's Rotherham United comeback is on!

MISSING man Jamie Lindsay is poised to make his long-awaited return to Rotherham United's first-team fold on Tuesday night.
By Paul Davis
Published 5th Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT
Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay

The 28-year-old has been out of action since pre-season because of an achilles issue but has made rapid strides in his recovery in the last few weeks.

He has done so well that manager Matt Taylor is planning to name him in his matchday squad when second-placed Ipswich Town come to AESSEAL New York Stadium in two days' time.

The boss views the combative midfielder as a key figure in the 22nd-placed Millers' fight for Championship survival and is delighted to finally have him available again.

"Jamie Lindsay: the return of the Scotsman!" he quipped after yesterday's 1-1 home draw with QPR. "I hope to have him on the bench on Tuesday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how things develop. Him being back will put pressure on the midfield to produce and gives me options with Cafu or Ollie (Rathbone) on the outside if needed."

Lindsay's uncompromising attitude and hard-running style are suited to a battle and his presence will give injury-hit Rotherham's safety prospects a big boost.

"We need 'men' at the moment," Taylor said. "When it's difficult, you need 'men'. Against Ipswich, we'll certainly need people like him. We've missed his characteristics as a player as much as any this season."

The Millers fought back from a goal down in teeming rain against fellow strugglers QPR and the boss wished he'd had the former Celtic youngster in his ranks.

"He'd have been ideal for a game like that," Taylor said. "In fact, he'd have been ideal for any game at any stage this season."

