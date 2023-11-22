Jamaica drama for Rotherham United's Dexter Lembikisa
The right-back played in both games of his country's CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Canada as they overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the last four of the tournament.
Last week's opening match in Kingston, which saw the visitors win 2-1, had to be delayed by a day when a freak storm left the pitch waterlogged.
In the return clash in Toronto in the early hours of Wednesday morning British time, the Reggae Boyz looked to be heading out as they trailed 1-0 at the break.
However, they launched a thrilling comeback to triumph 3-2 and reach the semi-finals on the away-goals rule.
They will now face the USA with a place in the final at stake.
Matters were more mundane for Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson who warmed the bench for both of Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifiers.
The Swedes have no chance of reaching the finals and it was thought they would experiment with their line-up to give more players a taste of action. However, they stuck with regular keeper Robin Olsen in the net, which meant Johansson failed to add to his single cap in a 3-0 loss in Azerbaijan and a 2-0 home victory over Estonia.
Teenage Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin started for Northern Ireland in their Under-21s Euro 2025 qualifying match against England at Goodison Park on Tuesday night as the boys in green slipped to a 3-0 defeat.
Lembikisa race: page 59