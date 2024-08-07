Rotherham United winger Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JACK Holmes delivered parcels while he dreamed of becoming a professional footballer.

Now he's knocking on another kind of door.

The kid talent plucked by Rotherham United from the seventh tier of English football has a chance to make his mark in a League One campaign that the club hope will end in promotion.

Holmes has come from nowhere; well, Stamford actually. The young winger impressed for the South League Premier Central Division side against the Millers in a July friendly and, two trial games later, was given a full-time pro contract.

It's hard to decide who's more pleased: the player himself or the manager who's brought him to AESSEAL New York for a year with the option of a further 12 months.

“He's not bad for the price of a Chinese takeaway, is he?” grinned Steve Evans. “He's a brilliant kid who wants to play football. Our supporters will love him. He's one of them.”

Holmes, after a year or two in non-league football following his release by Burton Albion, knows how big an opportunity this is for him

“It means everything to me, I'm really proud,” he said. “Football's my life. It's a bit of a surreal moment. It means everything to my family as well. They've supported me throughout my whole journey and they follow me everywhere.

“It's been a really warm welcome from fans. That has made the experience even better.”

The wide man didn't make the grade with Burton but never gave up believing in spells with Halesowen and Hereford before hitching up with Stamford this summer.

“I've had a lot of great people around me who have made sure I've kept working hard and doing the right things,” the teetotaller said.“My family and some friends have always supported me and told me to keep going. That's definitely helped.

“Inside myself, I've always thought ‘One day I'm going to do it, one day I'm going to do it’ and tried to live like I would make it. I will continue to do that until hopefully I can look back and think: ‘Yeah, I did everything I could.’”

He scored for Stamford against Rotherham and did well in a Millers shirt against Alfreton Town before the game that would decide his fate: the home pre-season derby with Sheffield United a week last Saturday.

The truth is, Evans and director of football recruitment Rob Scott had already seen enough before the Blades game to have set the ball rolling.

The fact that the attacker set up an equaliser within three minutes of coming on as a substitute against opposition that were in the Premier League last term did nothing to harm his cause.

“I'd spoken to Tony Stewart, on the Friday,” Evans revealed. “The chairman said: ‘If you want to do it, Steve, get Rob and Paul (chief operating officer Douglas) to sort things immediately after the game.’

“I walked off the pitch at full-time and Rob said to me: ‘We're preparing an offer.’ We sat down with the boy and his mum and dad and the office team got to work.

“They sorted things out very quickly. We have some fantastic people behind the scenes and they don't get enough public credit for what they do.

“I stayed away from that. I just talked to the player and his parents about how we could develop him. We've given a young man a dream, now he has come through the dream and has to create another one.”

By 6pm, Holmes was given an invitation he'd probably got used to issuing himself in his previous employment – ‘Sign here, please’ – and the deal was announced half an hour later.

“To go from just working a job to tide me over with a little bit of money to playing at a place like this and grabbing myself an assist is a crazy set of events that I'll never forget,” he said.

“It's been crazy, the last week or so. I wanted to go out with Stamford (against Rotherham) and put in a performance and hopefully get noticed.

“I've caught myself thinking: ‘Wow, I've got here, I've done it, and now I need to go again.’ The fact I've got my first contract is a great moment that I've spent a lot of time thinking about. It's not fully sunk in.”

The winger won't be on a fortune but you can bet his wages in the red and white of Rotherham are better than when he was wearing the light blue of Hermes.

He was on non-contract terms at Stamford so the Millers haven't been obliged to pay anything for him, although Evans has jokingly mentioned “a bag of balls and a fiver”.

Holmes has oodles of potential. Or, bearing in mine his manager's Chinese takeaway analogy, maybe that should be noodles of potential.

His brain is as sharp as his touch is soft and he has a burst of acceleration that takes him past and beyond opponents.

Already, he looks more suited to League One than non-league.And he doesn't have his head turned easily. The hours after the most momentous development of his career were a quiet night in.

“It all happened very fast,” he reflected. “I got home and just chilled with my mum, dad and girlfriend. Everyone was dead proud of me. I was really happy. We all sort of took a moment to really think about what had happened and what it means now for me. It was a really nice evening.

“Coming where I've come from, I'm going to be forever grateful for this opportunity. I'll never forget where I've come from. It's helped me as a player and definitely helped me as a person.

“I love playing and I'll try to repay the gaffer with everything I've got. I'd love to go out there and help him and help the team do well. That would be great for me.

“He seems to really believe in me, which is nice. It's not like I've come here to be a squad player. It's very much, if I perform, I'll play. He's stressed that to me. It's now about working hard, training well and when I get the chances - whether that's off the bench or starting - trying to take them and showing him that I can play for him.”

Evans is a hard-nosed operator and wouldn't waste his or Holmes' time unless he'd seen something really worth developing.

The Scot, remember, is the boss who more than a decade ago took a trial forward by the name of Kieran Agard and turned him into a double-promotion-winner.

“It's brilliant to see: taking a kid from level 99 to League One!” the manager smiled. “Jack's mum and dad were so happy, they were still buzzing when they sat down for Sunday dinner.

“League One has household names like Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers. Now he has an entitlement to be on the pitch against them.”

Saturday brings opening day at Exeter City, then the matches come thick and fast in the biggest year of Holmes' life.

Everyone wishes him well. Time for the Hermes boy to deliver in a different way.