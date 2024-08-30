Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans admits he's in uncharted territory after Rotherham United's stat-defying start to their League One season.

The Millers have yet to score in three matches and have taken only one point despite having more goal attempts, 52, than any other team in the division.

Evans, aged 61, had been in charge of EFL seven sides during a long managerial career that has brought a clutch of promotions but says he has never experienced anything like the events of the opening stages of the club's campaign.

“There's not a manager in the game, unless they are pretty new to it, who hasn't been through periods where it's not been a great start or great finish or you lose a few matches,” he said.

“That happens. But this is a first for me where we have been absolutely dominant for spells and are having the shots at goal and missing the chances we are missing.

“I’ve not been in the situation where I’ve had strikers and midfielders with the ability some of ours have got not finding the net.”

Rotherham's ‘expected goals’ figure – based on the volume and quality of chances – is the second-best in the entire Football League, with only Middlesbrough from the Championship boasting a better one.

“Our analyst, who does a good job, was asked to bring me the ‘xG’ chart,” Evans said. “It backs up what your eyes have seen.

“The staff and I were sitting there going: ‘In League One, we’re streets ahead, it's not even close.’ Then you look at the total of the EFL and we’re slightly behind Middlesbrough.”

The boss, whose 21st-placed team are at home to high-flying Huddersfield Town today in a 12.30pm kick-off, is determined to lead a change in fortune for the Millers who were many observers' pre-season favourites for promotion.

“Your focus has to be on the training ground and continuing to be positive and work hard,” he said.

“What do you do? You get in the trenches and fight and don’t lay down with your hands up. That’s never going to be our style.”