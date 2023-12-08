IT'S possible for two conflicting things to be true at once.

For example, it’s possible that the latest managerial recruitment process has been utterly shambolic and yet it still will appoint the ideal candidate.

It’s possible to be proud that we don’t act with the cynical ruthlessness of other clubs and yet feel that not doing so that has cost us, both in time and options..

It’s possible that our performance against Birmingham was as good an away display as we’ve seen for over a year and yet, given the results around us, not good enough.

It’s possible to believe that a new manager has enough time turn things round with a run of form and yet, given the points gap to fourth bottom, that it’s already too late.

Here we are again. It’s going to be fine. We just need to take our time and get the right man in.

It was going to be fine when Covid cleared and we could take advantage of the games in hand. It was going to be fine when Warne finally got the balance of relentless, dogged dynamism and slick creativity early last season. It was going to be fine when the final whistle blew and Taylor could reshape the squad, bring in his own players to build on the achievement of staying up. It was going to be fine when the injuries started to clear.

It’s going to be fine when a new manager comes in and puts his stamp on the squad. It’s going to be fine when we get to January and can get fresher, fitter legs in.

You could sort of squint and see it when it looked like Nathan Jones was the man. Intensity, attention to detail and emphasis on aggression - that could work.But with him out of the running?

Let’s be real. Run the season forward from this point ten times, and we stay up - what? - three times? Four?

Yet the brief is simply “avoid relegation”. Who wants that?

It’s possible that we stay up from here. And yet, it’s more than likely we’re going down. It’s possible that focus and drive turn this round. And yet we drift, missing out on our first choice. Again.

Whoever comes in knows they’re second choice. They know the task is staying up despite a seven-point gap.

It’s possible that it’s an impossible job. And yet… what?