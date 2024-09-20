Rotherham United's Andre Green with fiancee Alice and daughter Alaia.

AN impromptu round of applause broke out at Rotherham United's training ground.

Every player joined in at the simple sight of a teammate preparing for a running drill at the side of one of the Roundwood pitches. Alex MacDonald even wrapped him up in a big hug.

Andre Green was outside, Andre Green was on the grass again, Andre Green was on the way back.

The ovation early this month was as heartfelt as it was appreciated. “It really meant something,” says the man who has been out of first-team action for 11 months after rupturing his Achilles tendon only a matter of weeks into his Millers career.

“When I heard them all clapping, it was emotional. I've worked so hard to get to that point. I couldn't wait to get out there. I was buzzing with what happened.”

Green can finally think about playing again, about being part of a team, instead of enduring the daily solo slog that has been his routine for so long.

“You're trapped inside the gym, trapped inside the four walls looking out of the windows at the lads who are on the grass,” he says. “It's a horrible place to be.

“You see boys come into the treatment room and they're injured as well. Then they recover and leave. That's good for them – and you want to see them out there because you don't want them to feel like you're doing – but then you're alone again.”

Then he smiles a relieved smile: “I'm nearly through it all.”

We're talking in one of the Roundwood changing rooms a couple of days before Rotherham head to Charlton Athletic for a League One fixture.

Green can't think about being on the team bus again just yet, but the prospect isn't that far away. Maybe December, more likely early in the new year.

“The next step is to put my boots on,” he says. “Hopefully that's next week, but I don't know. Hopefully I'm doing ball work in three weeks.

“It's generally eight weeks from when you're on the grass to being back into full training with the boys. Two months is what I've set myself, when I can be out there with them.”

He's sitting on a bench and looks lithe and at his playing weight in a long-sleeved top and trainers. Best of all, a smudge of dirt has sweated its way into his white crew socks and is staining the ‘Nike’ logo. That wouldn't have happened in the physio room.

Last October was a surreal time for the former Aston Villa attacker who had won the Slovakian title and played in the Champions League during two injury-free seasons with Slovan Bratislava before moving to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Professionally, disaster had struck after only 11 outings for his new club when his Achilles gave way as he tried to push off during a training game.

Personally, though, he and his fiancee, Alice, had never been happier and were becoming parents with the birth of their first child, Alaia.

“It's the best thing that's ever happened to me,” he says. “It was a bitter-sweet thing. She was born two days before the operation.

“She got me through it a lot. The family were all together. It kind of worked out well in a way because I was at home for two months seeing her every day whereas had I been fit I'd have been training and playing.”

Such was the severity of his injury, Green didn't get to walk with his daughter in his arms until she was four months old.

By then, he was immersed in his rehabilitation, only for disaster to strike for a second time.

“I re-injured the tendon,” he says. “I got a new little tear in it by taking things a bit too quickly and loading it. It was just one of those things. That was five months in and it set me back two or three months. Without that, I would have been back involved with the boys by now.

“That was the toughest time. I didn't want to be anywhere around this place because I knew I would bring people down because of how I was. The club were really good with me and let me get away. That kind of re-energised me.

“Three weeks later, I was back in here as if nothing had happened and building back up. I had to take a step back and do all the things I'd been doing again. That was a hard thing, repeating it all.”

At his lowest point, he turned to a psychologist. “I saw a few people,” he says. “The PFA are good at that.

“I got to go to (national football centre) St George's Park to do some bits as well – rehab and talking to people. You're just in a different environment. It's good.”

Suddenly, Millers staff, led by manager Steve Evans, burst through the door in a happy, boisterous gaggle to present him with a cream-topped cupcake to mark the milestone in his comeback.

Initially, the 26-year-old laughs and looks quite excited, then quickly checks himself. “Am I allowed to eat this?” he enquires suspiciously. “Is it a trap?”

Evans has gone public with how much he rates Green and there is already a bond between the pair. “It's really good for the gaffer to be speaking about me even when I'm not involved or available,” the player says. “It's good for me to hear that.

“He's been great with me, talking to me and being really understanding. I want to get out there and pay him back for his patience.”

Patience is a virtue Green is trying to show too. “My first session on the grass the other day, I was only meant to run at a certain level and I pushed it too quickly,” he says. “The physios are trying to pull me back down.

“It's in a footballer's DNA to push it as much as you can but I know with an injury like this you can't do it. There's no rush, I've got to rein back a bit.”

By the way, he was allowed to eat the cupcake. It wasn't a trap.

The interview is coming to a close and he thinks back to the applause that heralded the beginning of the end of a tortuous journey.

“They're great boys,” he says. “I get on well with every single one of them. We're like a family. I was saying to all of them, I was quite emotional when I was running.

“I didn't ask for them to clap me out on to the pitch. It just shows what good people they are. I want to give them something back for their support: get in the side, score and give my best for them. I know I can pick up from where I was and influence the team.”

Meanwhile, there's the lovely prospect of a daughter watching her father play football for the first time.

“I've already spoken to the people concerned about doing something,” Dad says.

When Andre Green finally walks out at New York again, little Alaia Green will be holding his hand as a mascot.