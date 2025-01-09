I can't wait for the Bolton Wanderers games. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​A BIG, big game is coming up at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

In fact, it's more than big, it's huge!

If we can beat Bolton Wanderers in the lunch-time kick-off on Saturday it will send out a message to the rest of League One that Rotherham United really are getting into their stride and mean business.

After a disappointing start to the season, everyone was writing us off, but I always said it would take until Christmas and the new year for us to show our true colours.

It's now two successive Rotherham United clean sheets for Dillon Phillips. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A three-match unbeaten run and performances in our last two matches that were, at times, simply superb back me up on that. They were top-end League One displays

Bolton have been in the higher reaches of this division for the best part of three years. They're our next test and we need New York bouncing because, with our supporters behind us, we can take on anyone. I cannot say that loudly enough.

I can feel a growing bond between the players and the fans and I was delighted to be part of the scenes at Lincoln City when we welcomed in the new year in the best possible way by being far too good for a decent Imps side.

I've even been playing a certain Oasis song in the car on the way to work!

One thing I've always known about Rotherham supporters is that they clap their team off when they know that the players have given everything for the shirt.

I don't think we've always been at the level this season where we've deserved to be applauded, but the boys earned the ovations they were given at Lincoln and then at Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

In the draw against a promotion-contending Huddersfield outfit, we were outstanding for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Then we came on strong in the last ten minutes – against opponents who were fresh after not playing on New Year's Day – when we went for a winner following the sending-off of Town's new signing, Ruben Roosken.

It was an horrendous challenge on Cameron Humphreys, one that has no place in football.

Cam's bruised and has got a little cut, but he's okay. Fortunately, he managed to ride such a naughty tackle.

Cam being Cam, he just got on with it and should be fine for this weekend. That's good news for us because he's been magnificent in the last two matches.

The lads know I will always give them the truth about how they’re playing.

Our three-match run takes us nicely into the Bolton contest. The next few games suddenly look like great games, don't they? It's amazing how the mood has changed.

Bring on Saturday. I can't wait.

I LIKE to think I know a good goalkeeper when I see one.

After all, I've worked with Emi Martinez, who went on to win the World Cup with Argentina, and a certain Viking who needs no introduction to Millers followers.

I had Emi here on loan from Arsenal in 2015 during that fabulous Championship survival season and, of course, I got to know Viktor Johansson between my arrival last April for a second spell at New York and his departure a month later to Stoke City.

I'm talking about keepers because I want to praise our present incumbent, Dillon Phillips.

He had a difficult patch earlier in the campaign but has shown the character to come through that and, right now, I don't see a better operator between the sticks in League One.

Dillon will probably never get the credit from Millers supporters that he might deserve simply because of the man now at the bet365 Stadium

I'm well aware of the relationship Viktor forged with our followers and the esteem in which they still hold him.

Taking over from him is a very hard task because fans became used to seeing someone who could be a magician.

The shot-stopping of him and Dillon is very similar.

I think Dillon's form has gone under the radar a little bit, but he should take great confidence from his recent displays.

His rival for the shirt, Cameron Dawson, is doing nothing wrong, it's just that Dillon has possession of it and looks intent on not relinquishing it.

THERE were mixed emotions for me when we said farewell to Jamie McCart last week.

I was sorry to see a solid player go after he'd done so well to fight his way into the side earlier in the season after two tough years here.

I was happy for him that he'd landed a great move back to Scotland with a major club in Hearts.

And I was pleased that we secured a fee for him rather than keep him until the summer when he would have left as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Everything happened fairly quickly.

I knew that Jamie wanted to go home and I gave permission unofficially for his agent to have chats with the people at Tynecastle Park.

Jamie then came to me and said that, under the rules, we were going to receive an email from Hearts saying that he'd agreed to join them at the end of the season.

I spoke long and hard to our chairman, Tony Stewart, and to director of football recruitment Rob Scott and we were all of the view that it was right to send him on his way now.

The chairman left the final call to me, as he always does on playing matters. Managers at other clubs don’t always get that privilege.

It's not a lot of money in the great scheme of things, but it's a lot more money than no money.

It's certainly a lot of money for a kid who would have walked away for nothing in four months' time.

‘STEVE Evans is about to be fired’ …

It came as a bit of shock, I can tell you!

I hardly ever do this, but I had a quick look online at the team hotel before our match at the LNER Stadium and was informed by the local press in Lincolnshire that I was a goner.

Few people in the country gave us a chance of winning there. But that's what we did.

We're now only four points behind Lincoln with two games in hand, yet they're supposed to be having a fantastic season and ours is supposed to be terrible.

Reading those comments gave me extra motivation to get a result. I love winning there and my teams normally go away with all three points.

We're taking nothing for granted, we're just trying to build on the momentum we've created.

We want to break into the top half of the table and another victory or two should see us do it.

On Saturday, we need you, Millers fans. From my heart, I’m asking you to get behind us.