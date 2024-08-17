David Rawson.

​​IT would be stupid to panic.

After all, it’s just one game and there’s been such a big overhaul of players and the squad only really comes together with competitive matches and a long-distance away game is a tough start to the season and it wasn’t like we didn’t have chances and the league table really only settles after ten games so no real harm done.

It would be stupid to panic.

It’s not like we haven’t had false starts in the past and ended up fine, especially in this division, like under Warney. His last season with us apart, we tended to start pretty slowly and really got the hang of it in only after the transfer window closed and we kind of fell into knowing our best side and best formation and approach.

It would be stupid to panic.

You can lose almost a quarter of your games and still get promoted from this league. I mean, when the division is as close as it looks like being this year it’s even more likely because teams will beat each other all the time.

Except.

That away record is a psychological barrier that we need to break through soon. Being in the game, shading it, then losing to the only goal is a frustratingly realistic scenario when you’re playing teams with five times your budget and three times your average gate. It’s not automatically what you’d anticipate away at Exeter. If you’re going to win away, that feels like the sort of game for it.

Except.

If there’s a darker counterpoint to the tale of renewal and restoration that we’ve told ourselves this summer, it’s that the squad is full of good players who might just have slipped beyond their peak. If that’s our real story then the season would look an awful lot like the display we saw.

It would be stupid to panic.

Except that the veneer of optimism we’ve created around the club is mighty thin. If it’s going to solidify into reality, there has to be a reinforcing loop between the stand and the pitch. We’ll believe if we can see that they believe and they’ll see that we believe and then they’ll believe and it will all work out. Results don’t matter so much, at least early on, so long as we look the part.

It would be stupid to panic. That doesn’t mean you’re stupid for feeling like panicking.