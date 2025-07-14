Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United hope to add to their League One squad within the next 48 hours as they close in on their third signing of the summer.

The deal has been in the pipeline for a number of days and there had initially been optimism that the new arrival would be announced during the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal last week.

There has since been significant progress and, barring a last-minute hitch, the player – believed to be a defender – will shortly come through the door at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He will join other new boys midfielder Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann, and intensive work is going behind the scenes to strengthen the squad further.

Manager Matt Hamshaw wants a striker, midfielders, centre-halves and wing-backs as he prepares for his first full season in charge, and there is the possibility of a fourth recruit being unveiled before this Saturday’s home friendly with South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United.

News that business is imminent will be a boost to the boss and supporters, with opening day now less than three weeks away.

The club have two midfielders, Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson, on trial and they have impressed as they push their claims for deals.

The talent of neither is in doubt and the duo have moved for seven-figure fees in the past. However, the former hasn’t played since late last year after leaving MLS side Nashville SC while the latter had a chequered injury record during a four-year spell with Barnsley.

There is a chance that one or both could be given contracts if they meet the stringent fitness conditions that the Millers are setting under the new managerial regime.

Rotherham have to reach a decision on whether they take on a third trialist, Liam Hall, as a third-choice training goalkeeper behind first-team duo Cameron Dawson and Ted Cann. The 20-year-old, a free agent after being released by Wrexham, was part of the group in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Hamshaw’s men, with victories over Parkgate FC and Bromley under their belts, head to League Two Harrogate Town tomorrow night for the third outing of their pre-season programme.