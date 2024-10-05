Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans savoured a seven-point week after watching his side come from behind to beat Reading at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Second-half goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin gave the Millers a 2-1 triumph, following last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town and the 1-0 victory at Cambridge United on Tuesday.

They remain in 17th spot because of frustrating results early in the campaign but are now only three points away from the League One play-off places.

“Should we have a lot more points on the board? Yes," Evans said. "But we are around a lot of teams now.

“We believe in our players and the qualities they have got. The boys gave everything today.

“I have said to them that confidence comes from winning matches. The fans will be feeling a lot better too.”

Rotherham had had the better of the opening exchanges but fell behind to former New York loanee Lewis Wing's superb 26th-minute free-kick.

A burst of two goals in seven minutes soon after the interval won them the contest and they should have added to their tally, particularly after the Royals had been reduced to ten men by the 69th-minute sending-off of Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

However, they needed a stoppage-time save from Cameron Dawson, who kept out a deflection from teammate Cameron Humphreys, to seal their success.

“Reading's goal stopped the flow of us and we looked a bit disjointed,” Evans said. “Half-time came and I could remind people of their responsibilities.

“We should have won 5-1 with our second-half display.”

Reading manager Ruben Selles said: “I feel that we controlled the first half. I think we created situations and scored the goal and minimised the opposition’s situations.

“In the first ten minutes of the second half we just didn’t do what we needed to do, which was to keep the tempo down. After that and the second yellow for Kelvin, it became difficult.

“I think we put in a great effort but it was not enough.”