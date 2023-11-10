MANAGER Matt Taylor is ready for an away-day shake-up as he bids to find a cure for the woeful road form that is undermining Rotherham United's bid to stay in the Championship.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers have taken only one point from seven matches on their league travels and are in the drop zone as they head to Watford for a clash tomorrow that offers them a last chance of a result before the international break.

"Away from home, we're still looking at altering a few bits and pieces for an improved outcome," the boss said. "We might well shift the shape this weekend, we might shift personnel."

Rotherham have generally started in 4-3-3 formation on opposition territory but have more options at their disposal as their crippling injury problems finally start to ease.

The match at Vicarage Road is their third game in eight days after the home draws last Saturday and in midweek against Queens Park Rangers and second-placed Ipswich Town respectively.

"We have to freshen up the team," Taylor said. "We did it on Tuesday. Thankfully, I feel I have a stronger squad now to be able to do that without weakening the side.

"I believe we'll set up slightly differently this weekend. I'm looking forward to seeing an attacking spark."

Midfielder Hakeem Odoffin has performed superbly as a stand-in centre-half in the last two fixtures but his manager has spent the build-up to the Hornets encounter pondering how much game-time to give to a player who has only just put two hamstring issues behind him.

It would be a major surprise if the 25-year-old didn't start again, although he may have to settle for a place on the bench.

"Haks has been our best player, our best defender, for two games on the bounce but there has been a lot asked of him," Taylor said. "Tuesday was a demanding game, a quick game.

"The data from our sports scientist was the highest it's been all season. Some of the players really put in a shift.

"We have to be so, so careful. You're damned if you do, damned if you don't. If you don't play him, you get slaughtered. If you play him and he gets injured, you get slaughtered for that too."I'll seek medical advice and speak to Haks himself. He'll want to play, he's that kind of character. He'll certainly feature in some capacity."

Watford, who usually challenge for promotion at this level, find themselves in 16th spot but are improving quickly and are unbeaten in their last five outings.

"They're a strong home team, an athletic, dynamic team who move the ball well," Taylor said. "They've got players across the board who can hurt you individually.

"It always seems to be a quick surface at Vicarage Road whatever the conditions. The pitch always seems quite tight in terms of how quickly the players get on top of you.

"Getting a first away victory of the season there would be huge because every time we go away from home, the same questions come, the same feelings the players have.