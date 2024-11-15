Rotherham United attacker Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ANDRE Green could put more than a year of injury misery behind him and be wearing a Rotherham United first-team shirt before Christmas, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The attacker has been out of action since last October after having suffering a rupture to his Achilles tendon only ten games into his Millers career.

But he has taken a major step his comeback this week and manager Steve Evans is tipping a December return for the 26-year-old.

“Looking at him now, I think it could happen,” the boss said. “I originally thought January or February.”

Green finally rejoined the main group on Monday after weeks of solo work on the grass at the club's Roundwood training complex.

He isn't doing complete sessions yet but that scenario isn't far away.

“He'll build up over a couple of weeks and I expect him to be back in full training by the end of the month as long as there are no mishaps," Evans said

“He would then come into contention for selection very quickly.

“He's been doing the warm-ups, passing drills and bits and pieces and we’re looking at him doing more by the end of the week. He's doing everything at 100 per cent now.”

The former Aston Villa youngster has a Championship pedigree and has also played in the Champions League and won two domestic league titles with Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava.

“Any time you get a player of his quality back and available to you it's a real boost,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, Mallik Wilks has lost out to former Rotherham loanee Lewis Wing in the award voting for October’s Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month.

The winger’s run and strike against Peterborough United was beaten by Wing’s 30-yard effort against Crawley Town.

The winner was decided by a fans’ vote and the opinions of Sky pundits Don Goodman and David Prutton.

Wing spent the second half of the 2020/21 Covid campaign with the Millers.