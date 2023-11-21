​THE appointment of a new manager could give two Rotherham United players out on loan the chance to resurrect their Millers careers.

Rotherham United's Peter Kioso has found a new lease of life at Peterborough United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Under former boss Matt Taylor, right-back Peter Kioso and centre-half Jamie McCart dropped down a division in the summer to join Peterborough United and Barnsley respectively on temporary, season-long deals.

Both have excelled at their new clubs and whoever takes the hot-seat at AESSEAL New York Stadium may decide to recall them in the January transfer window so they can play a part in Rotherham's Championship survival push.

Taylor had given no real indication that he was planning a New Year return for either of the duo before he was sacked a week last Monday with the Millers in the drop zone and four points adrift of safety.

Kioso was brought to New York by former boss Paul Warne and given a three-year contract in June 2022.

He made only 13 appearances in his first season with Rotherham but has done so well for Posh that they have made him captain and he has become a big crowd favourite at London Road.

Peterbrough would love to sign him permanently in January but that prospect has been virtually ruled out by their chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, who said on social media: “Not affordable on the fee or wages front unless we were a Championship club.”

Following his move south of the border from Scottish side St Johnstone nearly 18 months ago, McCart found himself out of favour under Warne and then Taylor and, like Kioso, played only 13 times.

He has been a regular starter in the third tier with Barnsley and has helped them climb to sixth spot, one place below Peterborough.