The midfielder is recovering well after being forced out of the action in the 4-3 loss at Portman Road on Tuesday when he collided with an advertising hoarding.

However, he hasn't had time to go through all the concussions protocols required to allow him to play in tomorrow's Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers.

“He wouldn't have been available even if he'd passed the tests straight away,” said boss Leam Richardson. “There has to be a certain amount of time and the turnaround between the games is too short.

Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He had a bit of a whack and he's very frustrated because he wants to train and play every single minute. You know what his energy levels are like.

“He's getting looked after really well and his health is the most important thing.”

If all goes smoothly, the 27-year-old should be available for the following Saturday's derby showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Tomorrow's match pits the bottom-placed Millers against another side in the drop zone. Rotherham will be without several players because of injuries and Richardson, who was appointed head coach in December, says plans are afoot to make sure there is no repeat of the crisis that has hit their survival battle this season.

“We've had to battle with injuries since I've been in the building," he said. "It's ongoing. In February, we're still having to manage players' minutes, which is a bit of a frustrating thing.

“I can't comment because a lot of things happened before I came here. It's something we're addressing and will continue to address and we'll be better for it moving forward.”

The Millers have lost their last five games but have been boosted by their performances in their last three outings, particularly the one at Ipswich where they pushed promotion-contending opposition before going down to a stoppage-time winner.

“If we start the game against QPR as we finished on Tuesday and give the same performance levels, fingers crossed we can get a positive result,” Richardson said.

“We've worked terrifically hard to try to prepare properly and give a really strong performance