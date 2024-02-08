Is it surgery for Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall? Boss Leam Richardson gives the answer
The 27-year-old's damaged ankle is in a protective boot and he is already caught in a race against time to return for the final stages of the Championship campaign.
Surgery would add a further layer to his rehabilitation, which would be a severe blow for the division's bottom-placed club as they fight against the odds to avoid relegation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Fingers crossed there's no op,” said boss Leam Richardson who takes his team to high-flying Leeds United on Saturday. “He's had injections.
“He'll be out for some time, the majority of the season.”
Bramall had missed only one match this term when he suffered ligament damage at Middlesbrough on January 20.
He joins an extensive list of players who have been long-term absentees and Richardson, two months into the job, plans a review of the situation.
His predecessor, Matt Taylor, also complained that severe injuries were happening too often.
“I've picked up this from December 11,” the head coach said. “I can't affect what's gone before. I can only affect what goes on in the future and we'll address that.”