CALLUM Lang could be a wanted man for Rotherham United if Wigan Athletic allow the winger to leave during the January transfer window.

g

Boss Leam Richardson has been tight-lipped about his targets this month but admits that the attacker is someone he admires from the time they spent together at the DW Stadium.

Lang played the best football of his career in 2021 and 2022 when the Millers’ new head coach was the manager of the Latics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're interested in all good players,” Richardson told the Advertiser. “He's not our player, he's Wigan's player, so you've got to respect that.

Callum Lang in action for Wigan Athletic. Picture: Bernard Platt

“The recruitment team are working as hard as possible to try to come up with solutions. We'll see.”

Rotherham are in need of wide men, with Andre Green and Shane Ferguson out injured and loanee Fred Onyedinma having returned to parent club Luton Town.

Lang, aged 25, was a prolific scorer in Wigan's march to the League One title in 2021/22 - finding the net 18 times in the season when the Millers were also promoted - and impressed in the early stages of the following Championship campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotherham would face competition for the Liverpudlian, a regular starter this term and under contract until the summer of 2025. Derby County and Portsmouth are among the teams monitoring his situation.

Shaun Maloney, boss of Wigan who are now back in the third tier, insists the club aren't seeking to part company with a player who has made close to 150 appearances for them.

“I really like Langy, I've got nothing bad to say about him whatsoever,” he said. “I'd love him to stay.

“I'm not looking for any of our players to go this month. The only thing would be if someone was to come to me and say they either need more minutes or there was something out there that really suited them and their family more than here. In either of those cases, I would listen to what they had to say.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richardson, who has been in the hot-seat since December 11, has yet to make a signing as he bids to strengthen an injury-hit squad in bottom spot and fighting for their Championship lives.

He spoke last weekend of wanting to begin his recruitment in time for Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough but no incomings were imminent when the Advertiser went to press on Wednesday afternoon.