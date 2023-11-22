ROTHERHAM United are approaching the endgame in their search for a new manager to replace the departed Matt Taylor.

Assistant manager Wayne Carlisle who is in temporary charge at Rotherham United

Head of recruitment Rob Scott has been busy finalising a shortlist of candidates and it is thought that interviews are due begin in the next few days.

It remains unlikely that a successor will be named before Friday night's Championship visit of Leeds United, with an announcement, at this stage, set to come at some point next week.

Millers chairman Tony Stewart is seeking a boss with Championship experience and will back the new man in the January transfer as the club seek to escape the bottom three and stay up for a second successive year.

Gary Rowett, who has just left Millwall, and Leam Richardson, once of Wigan Athletic, meet the criteria of having operated in the second tier.

The Advertiser understands Rowett's name has featured in discussions and that there has been contact with the 49-year-old who has also been in charge at Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City.

Richardson is also believed to be in Rotherham's thinking, but he and Rowett are far from the only figures to be on their radar.

Stewart says a number of potential candidates with strong credentials have made their interest in the position known.

The chances of a return to AESSEAL New York Stadium of old boss Steve Evans have receded, although he is not entirely out of the running.

Following the sacking of Taylor after the November 11 5-0 loss at Watford, assistant manager Wayne Carlisle has been placed in interim control.

The number two would do himself no harm with a win over Leeds who arrive at New York in third spot after winning six of their last seven matches.

Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and John Eustace are waiting for opportunities elsewhere and former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is thought to fall into that category too.

Stewart admitted it was a difficult decision to end the 13-month reign of Taylor who kept the Millers in the Championship last season but paid the price for a woeful away record this term of one point from a possible 24.

“It was tough because he is a bright individual and he worked really hard,” the chairman said. “His planning was superb.