Interim appointments during downtime for Rotherham United players
The squad have been granted time away from the club's Roundwood training base in the first week of the international break.
They are due back on Sunday and if a successor to Taylor hasn't been named by then they will guided by assistant manager Wayne Carlisle and coaches Dan Green and Scott Brown.
Head of recruitment Rob Scott will offer added support.
The downtime, approved during Taylor's reign, is designed to keep players clear of further injuries and help them recover from a busy Championship schedule.
The condition of the pitches at Roundwood after some prolonged autumn rain played a part in the former manager's thinking.
Speaking before last Saturday's Watford defeat that brought about the end of his 13-month tenure, he said: "The players will have four or five days off in that first week on the back of a three-game week and on the back of the way the training ground is at the moment.
"We've lost the firmness of the surface, I'm afraid. "It's now very soft and we're starting to get other issues off the back of that.
"Within their days off, they'll have their individual programmes. They're expected to do a bit of physical work when they're away."
Some players who need treatment are at the training HQ this week.
The bottom-three Millers are next in second-tier action a week on Friday when promotion favourites Leeds United are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.
They have a reserve fixture against Stockport County lined up for next Tuesday afternoon at Roundwood and players like midfielder Jamie Lindsay and centre-half Grant Hall, who are just returning from injuries, may make appearances in that match.
"It's not a perfect date with the Friday-night game coming up but certainly those who haven't had recent game-time or haven't featured enough due to their bodies will get a run-out," Taylor said.
The old boss lost his job on Monday but his backroom staff have remained in their positions
They are in charge while discussions and subsequent interviews take place with potential candidates for the vacant role.
International breaks have occurred every month since the August start of the campaign but the Millers must negotiate a long winter run of matches before the next one comes around in the middle of next March.