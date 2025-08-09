Joe Powell battles for possession for Rotherham United at Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United suffered a triple blow as they opened their 2025/26 away account in miserable fashion at Stevenage this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only did they slip to a deserved defeat, they lost key man Sam Nombe and new boy Kion Etete to injury.

The sight of Nombe, who has scored seven times in nine matches since manager Matt Hamshaw's appointment, being helped off the pitch in the second half was a worrying one indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow striker Etete, holding his groin, then followed him to the dugout only 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The Millers were already trailing by the time of Nombe's slow walk off the pitch and the centre-forward took with him much of any chance they had of salvaging something from the contest.

The loss left them in 15th spot in the early League One standings.

Rotherham had to defend as Stevenage pressed in the opening stages and the visitors held their line well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Reid thought he had broken through in the sixth minute but Liam Kelly was there with a perfectly-timed tackle just as the home attacker was about to shoot.

On a hot day in Hertfordshire, the Millers were being cheered on by a loud, 500-plus travelling contingent who had made the near-three-hour journey to the Lamex Stadium.

Reece James fired an effort off target as Rotherham made a rare foray into enemy territory while, at the other end, Stevenage nudged a post in a goalmouth scramble during which the visitors' appeals for handball went unheeded.

Millers players were unhappy over some questionable refereeing decisions and so were supporters who let James Durkin know what they thought about his performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hamshaw's men had guarded their goal stoutly but were unable to get Nombe into the contest and were offering little as an attacking force.

Carl Piergianni headed a free-kick just wide and a goal for the home team wasn't much longer in coming.

In the 40th minute, Reid got his head on to Dan Butler's left-flank cross and guided the ball beyond Cameron Dawson into the net.

Sean Raggett was wearing a Millers shirt for the first time since early February now that he is finally free of the knee trouble that plagued him last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He came into the rearguard in place of the suspended Zak Jules in the only change to the side from last weekend's opening-day win over Port Vale.

Missing from the squad were new boys Josh Benson, who was spotted on the touchline with his left foot in a protective boot, and Marvin Kaleta. Rotherham continued to be second best after the break and Reid wasn't far away from a second goal with a back-post header.

With control of the midfield, Stevenage kept Rotherham pinned back and manager Hamshaw and assistant boss Dale Tonge cut concerned figures as they spoke earnestly to each other in the technical area.

Joe Powell rode two fouls as he broke down the left to earn a corner but Dan Gore's subsequent delivery was overhit, which rather summed up the day the Millers were having.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon afterwards, it was Nombe's turn to waste an inviting opportunity to ask a question in the opposition penalty area by sending his cross far too long.

Change was required and Hamshaw duly brought on Kion Etete, Ar'Jany Martha and Dru Yearwood in a 63rd-minute triple swap.

Powell tumbled by the touchline but no free-kick was awarded and the Millers were relieved to see Dan Kemp waste Stevenage's breakaway by scuffing a low shot wide.

Ref Durkin ignored Rotherham shouts for a penalty before Etete's hasty exit and then Raggett's header caused Stevenage consternation but the ball ended up going the wrong side of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson kept out a Dan Phillips piledriver as the clock ticked down with no real sign of an equaliser from the Millers.

Nombe had burst into the box in the 71st minute only to go down and then limp out of proceedings. Rotherham need him.

A grim development on a grim day.

Stevenage (4-3-3): Filip Marschall; Luther James-Wildin, Carl Piergianni, Charlie Goode, Dan Butler; Jordan Houghton, Dan Kemp (Jasper Pattenden 90+2), Harvey White (Dan Phillips 84); Jordan Roberts, Jamie Reid, Chem Campbell (Phoenix Patterson 68). Subs not used: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Dan Sweeney, Lewis Freestone, Mathaeus Roberts.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Lenny Agbaire; Liam Kelly (Dru Yearwood 63); Denzel Hall, Dan Gore (Ar'Jany Martha 63), Joe Powell, Reece James; Sam Nombe (Shaun McWilliams 71), Jordan Hugill (Kion Etete 63, Ciaran McGuckin 83). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Jack Holmes.

Goals: Reid 40 (Stevenage)

Referee: James Durkin (Dorset)