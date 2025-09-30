Rotherham United's Marvin Kaleta. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping that Marvin Kaleta's absence will be a short one after the summer signing became the latest player to be hit by an injury.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wide man failed to reappear for the second half of last Saturday's League One match at Mansfield Town and is out of action with a leg issue.

Manager Matt Hamshaw has his fingers crossed that the 21-year-old will return in a fortnight but the period of time on the sidelines may stretch to double that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Marvin could be out for, potentially, two or three weeks," the boss said. "However, it could even be a little bit longer.

"It's an injury that he's had previously in his career. It's one of those things. He was feeling it at half-time and we had to bring him off. "It's not great news, but it's part and parcel of playing football, unfortunately."

The unavailability of Kaleta has been offset by the return to fitness of striker Martin Sherif and midfielder Shaun McWilliams, both of whom are on course to be named in the squad for Thursday's visit of Bradford City.

The 21st-placed Millers face a tough test against the division's leaders as they seek to end a run of three successive defeats and exit the relegation frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw is confident that his team will climb the table as more of his men leave a crowded treatment room.

"We're a young group," he said. "We're working hard at the training ground and certain things are coming off and certain things aren't.

"I'm not sitting here saying we've cracked it and everything's great. It's not at this moment, but I'm sure we'll get there."

The boss grew up as a Rotherham follower and is desperate to deliver a good result for supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult gig coming out after games and speaking to you guys (the media) - not because I don't like speaking to you, but purely because I feel such frustration," he said.

"I've been a fan. I've sat in that away end. I've earned my money, then paid my money to watch my team. You want to see a good result, but you don't always get one."