SUMMER signing Denzel Hall is making a quickfire recovery from injury and may be back in time for Rotherham United's trip to AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.

The Dutch defender was forced off ten minutes into the second half last weekend, after scoring the winner in the Millers’ 1-0 League One victory over Exeter City at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

There were initial fears that he might be set for a prolonged period in an already-crowded treatment room but tests have brought good news.

“It’s touch and go whether we get Denzel back for Saturday,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “We'll just wait and see.

“He's obviously dead keen to get back, but at the same time, with the injuries we've got at the minute, I can't afford for him to be out for any longer than he has to be.

“If this was last game of the season and something was riding on it, Denzel would play. But, at this moment, we don't need to take that risk with him.”

Hall has suffered only a minor ligament strain at the back of his knee and will sit out one game at the most.

“It’s about three millimetres,” Hamshaw explained. “It’s hardly anything at all. If he misses Wimbledon, he’ll definitely be back for the Stockport game the week after.

Meanwhile, Rotherham will have a full complement of midfielders available for the first time this season when they head to West London, following the return to fitness of Kian Spence, Josh Benson and Hamish Douglas.

All three returned to action in the reserves’ 1-0 Central League Cup win over Stoke City at Roundwood on Tuesday, with Spence, who'd played his first competitive minutes of the campaign as a substitute against Exeter, grabbing the decisive goal.

Hamshaw can select from that trio plus Joe Powell, Shaun McWilliams, Dan Gore, Liam Kelly and Dru Yearwood for central roles.

The boss said: “I was really pleased with the midfield last Saturday. I thought we had good legs, good energy. Shauny and Powelly were excellent, and Gorey suited playing a little bit deeper. He got on the ball, started play and got us moving forward.

“There’s competition for places, and that’s what I’ve always wanted. We’re looking a lot stronger in that area now.”