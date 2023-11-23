DANIEL Ayala is on course to make Friday night's Yorkshire derby for Rotherham United following an injury scare in his last outing.

Rotherham United centre-half Daniel Ayala. Picture: Jim Brailsford

There were fears the emergency signing, who joined the club last month, had suffered hamstring damage when he came on as a substitute in the 5-0 Championship loss at Watford on November 11.

However, the centre-half's symptoms have eased during the international break and he is in the frame for the visit of high-flying Leeds United to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“After the Watford game, Daniel presented like he had some sort of hamstring injury but it seems to have settled down,” interim manager Wayne Carlisle said.

“He's managed to get some time on the grass this week. We'll wait and see if there is any reaction to that. If there isn't then that should hopefully push him on to being involved on Friday.”

The 33-year-old former Middlesbrough defender joined the Millers last month and has since made three appearances.

Tomorrow’s clash pits bottom-three Rotherham against a third-placed side who were in the Premier League last season and looking good to return there.

The Millers have acquitted themselves well on their own turf against the second tier's leading outfits so far this season and former manager Matt Taylor lost his job last week only because of their miserable away record.