Rotherham United midfielder Alex MacDonald. Picture: Jim Brailsford

INJURY victim Alex MacDonald is being monitored by Rotherham United as they gear up for their biggest away test of the season at League One leaders Birmingham City this weekend.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's home triumph over Cambridge and the Millers have their fingers crossed that he will be declared fit for the trip to the West Midlands.

“Alex was feeling his hip flexor a little bit,” manager Steve Evans said. “He said to the bench: ‘I'm struggling here.’ It came from two meaty challenges.

“We don't know yet about Saturday. Sometimes a hip flexor is 48 hours and responds to stretching. If Alex is a doubt, he's out. You know my view: I don't take risks.”

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who had been dropped to the bench before suffering a calf problem in training nearly two weeks ago, is touch and go to make the clash against the big-spending Blues.

“It's day by day with Jonno,” Evans said. “We can't have him coming back too early and his calf strain becomes a calf pull.

“Chris (head of human performance Royston) is telling us that Jonno is not quite there yet and we respect that. We'll see if we can get him out at St Andrew's on Saturday.”

Against Cambridge, Hakeem Odoffin switched from centre-half to midfield to replace MacDonald and bagged the second-half winner.

“We decided to bring on Sean Raggett at the back and move Haks,” Evans said. "Raggy won 95 per cent of the headers and Haks gave us brilliant energy and a great finish.”