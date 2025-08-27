Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

​​ROTHERHAM United's Zak Jules has undergone a medical procedure as the Millers seek to speed up the centre-half's recovery from injury in time for Saturday's derby-day test against Doncaster Rovers.

He has sat out the last two matches because of a hamstring issue but manager Matt Hamshaw is optimistic about the player's prospects of being involved at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“We've sent him for an injection, so we will see how he reacts,” the boss said. “We're hoping to have him back, which will obviously help us in that department.”

Lenny Agbaire is in the treatment room until next month at the earliest while fellow centre-back Sean Raggett is only three games into his comeback following a long-term absence with a knee complaint.

“Losing Lenny and Zak and with Raggs only just returning has made things tough,” Hamshaw said.

In the second half of Tuesday night's 2-1 Carabao Cup at Barnsley the Millers were reduced to deploying full-backs Joe Rafferty and Reece James and wing-back Denzel Hall as their three-man backline.

“It's difficult when teams are going a little bit more direct,” Hamshaw said. “Not that Barnsley just booted it. But when we pressed them and they did go long, they won every first contact.”

The defeat stretched Rotherham's winless home-and-away run against the Tykes to 43 years and 14 matches and Hamshaw is seeking to end that sequence in the two League One encounters still to come between the clubs.

“I can't change history, I can only affect this season,” he said.

The second-round tie pitted him against Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane who played under him when he was coach at Derby County.

“I thought it was a good game,” the Millers man said. “Conor is doing a good job. I'm close with him. He's a good lad and I wish him nothing but success, but I hope he finishes one place behind us, obviously!”

Meanwhile, Dave Watson has been chosen as Rotherham's greatest-ever player by supporters in a centenary-year poll. Ronnie Moore was runner-up and won the vote for best manager.