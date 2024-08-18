Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture Jim Brailsford

A TRIO of Rotherham United players are facing a race against time to be fit for the Millers' next test in League One.

Centre-half Sean Raggett, right-back Joe Rafferty and attacker Joe Hungbo all missed yesterday's 0-0 home draw with Bristol Rovers and there is no guarantee that any of them will have recovered in time for next Saturday's trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

“We knew in midweek that they would be about ten/12 days,” said manager Steve Evans after the stalemate at AESSEAL New York Stadium had left his side still seeking their first league win of the new season.

Raggett and Rafferty finished top of the third tier with Portsmouth last term while Hungbo has impressed on the left wing since his arrival from German side Nurnberg. All three would have been likely starters against Rovers had they been available.

“Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett are two League One winners,” Evans said. “They're big players to go without. Joe Hungbo is a big player for us too, he is so talented.”

Raggett twisted his knee in Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Crewe Alexandra and Rafferty (groin) and Hungbo (ankle knock) picked up their issues in last Saturday's opening-day loss at Exeter City.

“There's a possibility they'll be ready for Wycombe,” Evans said. “We'll know better on Wednesday/Thursday.

“If there's any doubt, they won't be included. As I said to Sean, we need them back 100 per cent or not back at all.”

Hungbo was out on the grass at the club's Roundwood training base on Friday but wasn't with the main group.

Evans, who took the hot-seat in April towards the end of an injury-ravaged Championship relegation campaign, praised the care the three players have been receiving.

“The coaching staff and the medical team have managed the boys really well compared to ‘Emergency Ward 10’ last year," he said. “We're nothing like that now.”