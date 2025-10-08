Rotherham United's Josh Benson receives treatment against Bradford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IN-FORM Josh Benson could make a quickfire recovery from an ankle issue and be declared fit for Rotherham United's next match, at Northampton Town.

The club initially feared the worst when the summer signing, who has a history of injury problems, limped out of the 2-2 home draw with Bradford City last Thursday.

Happily, the midfielder is recovering well and hasn't been ruled out of Saturday's League One trip to Sixfields Stadium.

“We're quite hopeful on Josh for this weekend,” said assistant manager Dale Tonge after Tuesday night's 3-2 Vertu Trophy win over Oldham Athletic.

“The boy always works really, really hard and he's working hard now to get back for this weekend.”

Benson has impressed in an attacking role in the last two third-tier outings and the Millers would love to have him available as they seek their first away points of the season and to climb out of the bottom four.

They had been about to substitute him in the second half against the Bantams when he went down under a heavy challenge.

“It's an impact injury," Tonge said. “He's done well for us lately so we're pleased it's not a serious one.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham don't yet know if Ted Cann will make the matchday 18.

The goalkeeper has missed the last two games with concussion after a ball hit him in the face in training and is being checked daily by the club's medical team.

“He's following the protocols at the minute,” Tonge said. “We'll see what he does on Wednesday and that will dictate what that next stage looks like.

“He has to tick every box before he comes back into the squad.”