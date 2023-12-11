ROTHERHAM United attacker Andre Green will spend Christmas at home before throwing himself into his rehabilitation following surgery on a season-ending injury.

The 25-year-old, who became a father around the same time he was having an operation on the achilles tendon he ruptured in September, has been on crutches and his damaged foot has has also been encased in a protective boot.

The former Aston Villa prospect has paid a visit to the Millers' Roundwood base to catch up with teammates but it will be January before he's back regularly at the training complex to begin work with the medical staff.

“He popped in and he had a smile on his face because of the baby,” said Wayne Carlisle in his capacity as interim manager. “He's enjoying time with his new-born son and his partner.

“He probably won't be back at Roundwood on a consistent basis until the New Year because there's not much he can do at the minute. He's basically just starting to get himself moving properly again.”

The player, who is based in Manchester, moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer after spending two years in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava with whom he won a league title and also played in the Championship League.

He was only ten games into his Rotherham career when misfortune struck during a session at Roundwood and he isn't expected to train fully again until next pre-season.