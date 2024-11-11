Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​THE absence of key men Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilkes could stretch beyond the international break for Rotherham United, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both of the summer arrivals missed last Friday's derby loss at Barnsley and the Millers intend to use the fortnight-long lull in their League One programme to get them back to full fitness.

However, the boss admits that the club's November 23 return to third-tier action may come too soon for the duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jonson and Mallik, they're huge players for us,” he said. “The break is an opportunity for them to be ready if not by the time we go to Crawley then not far after it.”

Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The news comes as a blow, particularly as Evans had claimed there had been hope of striker Clarke-Harris making the matchday 18 for the Barnsley trip and has described winger Wilks' hamstring issue as “fatigue rather than an injury”.

Rotherham's players were given weekend downtime and are due back at their Roundwood training base today.

Speaking at Oakwell on Friday night, Evans said: “The boys have two days off. They've played a lot of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll then get the opportunity to freshen up those players who've played a lot of minutes and get more work into those who have been out, like Sean Raggett.

“We need to get some of our big signings back.”

Clarke-Harris, out since the 3-3 draw at Peterborough United last month, had scored four times in eight outings before suffering a partial tear to a hamstring.

Wilks is a game-changer on his day and has four goals to his name following his loan switch from Sheffield Wednesday. He was replaced during the FA Cup tie with Cheltenham Town nine days ago when he pulled up lame in the second half.

Evans believes the pair were a big miss in the South Yorkshire showdown with the Tykes, saying: “If we're here with a Wilks or a Clarke-Harris, I would suggest there's a different fear in the heads of the Barnsley players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager described Clarke-Harris as "running at full pelt" in solo training last week and had set the 30-year-old a target of rejoining the main group by Thursday for him be considered for selection.

The frontman – twice a winner of League One's Golden Boot with Peterborough – has never reached peak condition with his new club after missing most of pre-season with a calf problem.

His latest spell on the sidelines has seen him being put through his paces by physios in the Roundwood gym.

“It's given the medical staff the chance to get some good, hard work into him off the pitch – some cardio work,” Evans said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jonno has responded the way Jonno does: he grits his teeth and gets through it! When he gives you the eyes you tend to leave the room fairly quickly!

“We got him up to third or fourth out of five gears, then he went out again. We need to get him up there fairly quickly. He is still the one player who, if we made him available tomorrow, virtually every club in the division would come in for.”