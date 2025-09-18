Rotherham United centre-half Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SUMMER signing Lenny Agbaire has given Rotherham United a huge boost by returning from injury and putting himself in the frame for Saturday's League One showdown with Stockport County.

The new boy made an impressive start to his Millers career in his first four outings but then suffered severe bone bruising to a leg at Cardiff City on August 16 that confined him to the treatment room.

Helped by sessions in an oxygen chamber, the 6ft 4in centre-half is now fit again and should make the squad for the visit of Stockport to AESSEAL New Year Stadium.

“He's come through full training these past two days,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser on Tuesday evening.

“It's great to have him back. He's a big physical presence and is somebody we have missed. Having him back in the matchday 18 is going to be a massive boost.”

The 20-year-old is already a big favourite with Rotherham fans who have warmed to what they have seen from him since his move from Scottish giants Celtic.

The likelihood is that he will be among the substitutes rather than in the starting 11 against County, but just the fact that he is available for selection will raise the spirits of teammates and supporters.

Having not trained to his limit for a month, the player felt the pace when he rejoined the main group at Roundwood.

“Obviously, it's been tough for him,” Hamshaw said. “Physically, he's absolutely fine, but his lungs have suffered. I turned around at one stage and he was flat on his back! I said: ‘Don't worry, you've been out for a while.’”

The defender's comeback is a timely one as the Millers are without two other centre-backs, Thomas Holmes and Sean Raggett who have knee and quad complaints respectively and are facing prolonged absences.

Agbaire is one of a number of men putting injury troubles behind them, a situation welcomed by his manager who hasn't been able to field a full-strength side so far this season.

Wing-back Denzel Hall is on course to make the Stockport game after a minor knee-ligament issue while strike duo Martin Sherif (hamstring) and Kion Etete (also knee ligament) aren't far away from receiving the go-ahead to play again.

“It just gives us more string to our bow,” Hamshaw said. “We can do more to change a game from the bench or replace like for like so we can carry on doing exactly what we've been doing.”

The club have no new injury concerns from last weekend's contest at AFC Wimbledon and the boss added: "Competition for places is hotting up, which is what we want."