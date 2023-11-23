ROTHERHAM United are poised to be without two of their midfielders for up to a month when they return to action following the international break.

Rotherham United midfielder Cafu in Championship action at Watford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The already-depleted Millers take on Championship pace-setters Leeds United at AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow after a fortnight-long lull in action.

They will do so without the services of Cafu and Sam Clucas, both of whom have been ruled out until December after suffering hamstring damage in the 5-0 defeat at Watford earlier this month that resulted in the sacking of manager Matt Taylor.

The pair underwent scans which suggest their periods of absence will be between four and six weeks from the date of their injuries.

Assistant boss Wayne Carlisle has been placed in temporary charge and he told the Advertiser: “It's not ideal but, let's be honest, in comparison to some of the other injuries we've had it's a lot better than those.”

He was referring to the hamstring tears of Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett which required surgery and have left the centre-halves sidelined until well into the New Year.

Portuguese playmaker Cafu has been back in his homeland during the break and returned to Rotherham's Roundwood training complex yesterday.

“He's been having some physio treatment out there,” Carlisle said. “He'll have a follow-up MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan. Like with Sam, it's looking like early-to-mid-December time.”