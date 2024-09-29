Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could be without midfield man Hakeem Odoffin for a second successive match when they head to Cambridge United on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old missed yesterday's League One 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town because of a hamstring injury sustained in training the day before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue isn't thought to be serious but the trip to the Abbey Stadium may come to soon for him.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm not so sure Haks will be right," manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser after watching substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris score a 70th-minute penalty against the Shrews who had taken a first-half lead. "We'll see if it settles down by Monday."

Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Odoffin had been due to travel to Shrewsbury with the rest of the squad on Friday afternoon but became a late withdrawal after training in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The physio came into my office half an hour before we departed to say Haks was feeling his hamstring," Evans said.

"I spoke to the lad himself. He's got a heart the size of Big Ben and wanted to play. We can't play injured players, it's as simple as that."

Odoffin was due in at Roundwood today to receive treatment along with striker Clarke-Harris and centre-half Sean Raggett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris was named only on the bench because he had been nursing a calf complaint while Raggett, who has a knee problem, was on the team bus to Shrewsbury and failed a fitness test on the morning of the match.

"Shaun was close," Evans said. "He'd had a scan and it showed just a bit of bone bruising, nothing else. He said: 'I want to play but I'm not quite right.' We don't take risks with our players."