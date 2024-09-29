Injury report on Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin
The 26-year-old missed yesterday's League One 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town because of a hamstring injury sustained in training the day before.
The issue isn't thought to be serious but the trip to the Abbey Stadium may come to soon for him.
"I'm not so sure Haks will be right," manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser after watching substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris score a 70th-minute penalty against the Shrews who had taken a first-half lead. "We'll see if it settles down by Monday."
Odoffin had been due to travel to Shrewsbury with the rest of the squad on Friday afternoon but became a late withdrawal after training in the morning.
"The physio came into my office half an hour before we departed to say Haks was feeling his hamstring," Evans said.
"I spoke to the lad himself. He's got a heart the size of Big Ben and wanted to play. We can't play injured players, it's as simple as that."
Odoffin was due in at Roundwood today to receive treatment along with striker Clarke-Harris and centre-half Sean Raggett.
Clarke-Harris was named only on the bench because he had been nursing a calf complaint while Raggett, who has a knee problem, was on the team bus to Shrewsbury and failed a fitness test on the morning of the match.
"Shaun was close," Evans said. "He'd had a scan and it showed just a bit of bone bruising, nothing else. He said: 'I want to play but I'm not quite right.' We don't take risks with our players."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.