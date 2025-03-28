Rotherham United player Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's injury curse has struck again, with three more players this week being ruled out of action.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams and attackers Josh Kayode and Andre Green will all sit out tomorrow's League One home clash with Crawley Town.

Manager Steve Evans is anticipating absences of around a fortnight for the trio, but their time on the sidelines could end up being longer.

McWilliams has a quad issue, Kayode has calf trouble and Green is experiencing discomfort in the region of the Achilles problem that recently cost him more than a year of his career.

With other players already in the treatment room, it leaves the Millers, who have been hit by injuries all season, struggling to name a full matchday squad of 18 for the visit of struggling Town.

“Kayode felt his calf in training and McWilliams felt his quad in a finishing drill," Evans told the Advertiser. "It's a couple of weeks, probably, for both.”

There is obvious concern over Green who was out from October 2023 to December 2024 with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

“We're hoping it's 10 days to two weeks, but it could be worse,” Evans said. “We'll see how the healing process goes. It's something around that Achilles area.

“He had been ill, then he was back in training on Monday, as planned. We played a practice match on Tuesday and he felt it then.

“It's just more bad luck. We have five or six big players missing. In a small squad, that doesn't leave us with a lot of options. We have only 15/16 fit senior players, and that includes two goalkeepers.”

Centre-halves Sean Raggett, and Zak Jules and midfield man Alex MacDonald were already unavailable before the new dose of misfortune.

Raggett (knee) and MacDonald (hip) have been ruled out for the rest of the season while Jules' damaged hamstring means he's unlikely to pull on a shirt again until the middle of April at the earliest.

“He's a couple of weeks, I think,” Evans said.

Tomorrow's contest pits the 14th-place Millers against one of their boss's former clubs. Relegation-threatened Crawley travel to New York in 22nd spot, nine points below the safety mark.